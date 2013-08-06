Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- The talented team of Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) home builders at Bill Beazley Homes recently discovered some interesting responses while examining customer feedback. In an unexpected, but happy, turn of events Bill Beazley Homes is proud to report that retirees love Manchester at Diamond Lakes. The large estate style homes by Bill Beazley Homes are beautiful, affordable and a hit with retired homeowners. The CSRA has always been popular with retirees, due to the wide open spaces and moderate climate. The beautiful estate style homes on large lots and nearby community amenities provide homeowners of all ages a quiet, serene community within a few minutes from the heart of Augusta, GA.



Retirees and other homeowners who are looking for a tranquil community with nearby amenities can find everything they need in Manchester at Diamond Lakes. The community is conveniently located next to the Diamond Lakes Recreation Center giving retired homeowners access to a wealth of amenities and options within walking distance. The Diamond Lakes Recreation Center offers tennis courts, a fully stocked library and some of the best fishing ponds in the whole of the CSRA.



Bill Beazley Homes in Manchester at Diamond Lakes begin in the $170s. All homes feature hardwood and tile floors, as well as gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans, easy to manage sod lawns, and automatic sprinkler systems round out the features that retired homeowners have come to love. The 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath ranch at 4413 T J Kelly Drive offers potential homeowners a great value with a classic profile inside and out. Granite kitchen counters and a formal dining room add a touch of class to this excellent single story home.



