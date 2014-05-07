Bill Beazley Homes Shares Neighborhood Comparison Guide for Aiken, SC

Aiken, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Knowing just what to look for when comparing neighborhoods can be overwhelming. But thanks to a guide published by Bill Beazley Homes this week, that process can be a bit smoother. In their blog titled, Aiken SC Neighborhood Comparison, Bill Beazley Homes provides a list of important factors and questions one would need to consider when selecting a neighborhood. With this guide home buyers can continue the neighborhood search more informed and find the community that suits them best.



“Aiken is full of great neighborhoods which could overwhelm even an experienced home builder. Refine your search by considering your family’s particular wants, needs, and lifestyle,” says Bill Beazley Homes.



Among the factors to consider are privacy from neighbors, property and resale value, trees and landscaping, traffic and proximity to work, safety and crime rate, local attractions, building style, size of lot, proximity to family and friends, and quality of schools in the area. Bill Beazley Homes asks their readers to consider what they must have, what they would like to have, and what they definitely do not want. By creating multiple lists, home buyers can narrow down their top priorities and thus narrow down their search.



Bill Beazley Homes is an active home builder in Aiken, SC and suggests four new home neighborhoods within or near the city that would make excellent communities. Among these neighborhoods are The Retreat at Storm Branch which offers lots as large as 3.56 acres and provides ample privacy; Cornerstone whose central location provides close proximity to employers and other common points of interest; Gregg’s Mill, conveniently located between Augusta, GA and Aiken, SC; and Bergen Place West which is located near all three major cities in the area, Aiken, Augusta, and North Augusta.



Once the perfect neighborhood or location is decided upon, it is important to select a home builder who can help make a dream a reality. Bill Beazley Homes has been in the business of building homes in Aiken, South Carolina for over 40 years. They are a family-owned and operated business that offers value, great customer service, and superior home design. For those interested in discovering how Bill Beazley Homes’ new home communities can fit their needs and lifestyle, contact Bill Beazley Homes at 706-863-4888 or email info@billbeazleyhomes.com.



Bill Beazley Homes regularly makes updates on their Facebook page here.