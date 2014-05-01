Bill Beazley Homes Unveils Top 10 Kitchen Trends of 2014

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- In 2014, it is likely more kitchens will be remodeled than any other room in the home. For those who anticipate a new kitchen in their future, Bill Beazley Homes has unveiled a list of the top trends. Although the trends this year will follow contemporary sleek designs and technology driven appliances, one can transition into the modern era and still keep their kitchen the heart of their home.



Look out for industrial chic designs with a pinch of the past this year. Aged-looking finishes and old-world details will be a hot commodity, but with a modern twist. In addition, one can look out for commercial amenities such as large stainless steel sinks, convenient accessories, special built in cabinetry, and decorative tile.



Also popular this year will be eco-friendly products.



“A few years ago, pendants and under cabinet lights became modern day kitchen staples. Now add to that list the use of eco-friendly LED lighting inside cabinets, drawers, and below base cabinets.” – Bill Beazley Homes.



One can also save money and the environment with a filtration system built directly into the facet.



By the end of 2014 there are likely to be many more innovations to look forward to. Count on Bill Beazley Homes to stay on top of the trends.



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes is an award-winning and respected home builder who has been building homes in Augusta Georgia and surrounding areas for over 40 years. Their superior quality homes are built from the ground up and can be customized to fit one’s unique style. Visit their design center for a full list of options, including modern kitchens.



To contact Bill Beazley Homes, a leader in home building and design, call 706-863-4888. They make regular updates to their Facebook here.