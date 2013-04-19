Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- The award winning home builders at Bill Beazley Homes recently discovered a distinguishing fact in going over their numbers. Not one single warranty provided to Bill Beazley Homes by StrucSure Home Warranty has had a claim filed against it. That means out of hundreds of homes developed and built for Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) families; not one has suffered from defects in build or workmanship. It also means than every home with a Bill Beazley Homes warranty has been structurally sound for at least a full decade.



Bill Beazley Homes proudly offers one year warranties that cover materials and workmanship related defects. Past the first year, Bill Beazley Homes partners with StrucSure to offer a ten year warranty on the structural integrity of the new homes. The StrucSure ten year warranty is an insurance backed warranty program. StrucSure warranties can be transferred for up to ten years if a new home is resold. The fact that this warranty has yet to be filed is a testament to the quality approach to home building favored by Bill Beazley Homes.



As part of their ongoing commitment to quality, Bill Beazley Homes provides both the 1 year warranty on defects and the 10 year StrucSure warranty on all homes it builds in the CSRA. Bill Beazley Homes has over thirty years of experience in building quality homes in the CSRA, including Evans, Martinez and Hephzibah, Georgia as well as Aiken and North Augusta, South Carolina. Even though the distinction of not having needed the warranties is an important one for the quality homebuilder, the warranty programs will continue to be available to potential buyers of new Bill Beazley Homes for years to come.



More information on CSRA Home Builder Bill Beazley Homes is available here.



Bill Beazley Homes Facebook page is now available here.



Bill Beazley Homes

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, GA 30809

(706) 863-4888