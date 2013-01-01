Bill McAnally Racing NAPA Auto Care - Auto Repair Roseville Partners with Spider New Media Marketing

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- Bill McAnally of Bill McAnally Racing NAPA AutoCare Roseville has signed a long term contract with Spider New Media Marketing for it's online marketing, video marketing, and local search optimization. Spider New Media, Marketing Powered By The Internet, is considered the largest online marketing firm in Northern California. Providing Video Marketing, Mobile Marketing, SMS/Text Marketing, custom YouTube Channels, Facebook and Twitter Brands for small to medium clients. Spider New Media has a who's who list of auto repair shops, both independent and national brands under management. Spider New Media's client repeatedly rank on the first page of Google Search Local for their key search terms, often the only businesses listed on the page are businesses that contract with Spider New Media. Spider New Media proprietary technology for getting these businesses ranked and keep them consistently in the Top of Google Search, is something many of their competitors would love to duplicate, have tried and failed.



Spider New Media manages small, medium and large clients with their Enterprise Level Marketing SMS/Text platform, which includes services such as Keyword Campaigns, Text2Vote, Text2Win, Text2Screen, Text2Quiz, Surveys, Realtor Notifications, Email Lead Capture, Auto-Responder Message Strings, Mobile Coupons, Coupon Redemption, Text2Done, Dedicated Short Codes and more.



It only takes a few minutes to read Spider New Media's online reviews to know that this testimonial from one of their clients is one of many...

"Being one of the largest and most reputable Local Search and Mobile Marketing firms in the space, they offer a proven model that will help drive immediate sales into our local business." Dan Stevens, Fitness Center



Bill McAnally NAPA AutoCare, is like many business today, feeling that who to contract with for, today is a very critical component of any business, with Social Media, and Online Search statistics showing that 84% start their buying research online, businesses know they have to partner with a company that could deliver results, and that was Spider New Media Marketing.



BMR NAPA AutoCare is a quality independent repair business that has a great community reputation, has integrity, qualifications and expertise to professionally take care of all your vehicle needs. Consumers consistently select a NAPA AutoCare Center because of the trust and confidence they have in NAPA quality parts and NAPA AutoCare’s commitment to excellence and best in class service. Taking care of your car’s health is an important part of protecting your investment and protecting your family.



The 40,000 square foot, state of the art facility is home of one of the largest NASCAR motor sports garages on the west coast as well as an exciting place to bring the family or company car for expert oil changes and any needed service or repairs. The building also houses the new home of Hunt’s Racing World which carries racing themed die-cast models and unique racing supplies and memorabilia.



BMR NAPA AutoCare services all makes and model vehicles with ASE Certified technicians and is AAA approved. Hours are Monday-Friday 7am-6pm, Saturday 7am-4pm, and Sunday 7am-2pm (Sunday – Roseville location only).

GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR

BRAKE Repair and Service Roseville



ASE CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS

TRANSMISSION SERVICE

OIL CHANGES

TUNE-UPS

COOLANT SERVICE

COMPUTER DIAGNOSTICS

ALIGNMENTS



Two great locations to serve you: Antelope: 8636 Antelope North Road, Antelope, CA 95843 and

Roseville: 900 Riverside Avenue, Roseville, CA 95678

We at BMR Auto Repair Roseville look forward to seeing you at both locations. Come on out and receive championship service by a championship team at either of our locations. Keep up to date with great NAPA AUTO PARTS monthly service offers listed on our website and on Facebook. Become a fan and keep up to date with the 2012 NASCAR K&N Pro Series season on Facebook and follow us on Twitter on race weekend @BMR_NASCAR.



Get to know more about Bill McAnally Racing NAPA AutoCare, Auto Repair Roseville by watching his introductory video on his newly launched YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/watch?v=ek8B-7RdQA8



About Spider New Media

Spider New Media manages small, medium and large clients with their Enterprise Level Marketing SMS/Text platform, which includes services such as Keyword Campaigns, Text2Vote, Text2Win, Text2Screen, Text2Quiz, Surveys, Realtor Notifications, Email Lead Capture, Auto-Responder Message Strings, Mobile Coupons, Coupon Redemption, Text2Done, Dedicated Short Codes and more.



Company Info:

Spider New Media Marketing Powered By The Internet

8789 Auburn Folsom Road, C-348 Granite Bay, CA 95746

Email: info@spidernewmedia.com

http://www.spidernewmedia.com