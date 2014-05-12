Bill Sweedler Joins Scott Tucker and Level 5 Motorsports

Madison, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Level 5 Motorsports recently announced the addition of driver Bill Sweedler to join Scott Tucker in driving responsibilities for the No. 555 Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 in the Ferrari GTD class of the new TUDOR United SportsCar Championship.



Before Bill Sweedler joined the team, he and Scott Tucker had a pre-existing relationship from many years of competition in the American Le Mans Series. Sweedler was able to transition to the Level 5 Motorsports team without missing a step.



Scott Tucker commented on the process of bringing Bill Sweedler on board with Level 5 Motorsports.



“We’re excited to welcome Bill and Townsend to Level 5 Motorsports,” Tucker said. “Bill and I have raced together in the ALMS for several years. We’re like minded and we made the deal with a single phone call. With the merging of the series, we thought this was the right time to start our customer program and we couldn’t be more pleased to have Bill on board as part of our expansion into GTD.”



Bill Sweedler began racing in the American Le Mans series in 2009, when he drove the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car. In 2010 he won the Founder's Cup award and claimed a victory for Fresh From Florida in the 2012 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring endurance race.



In addition to his relationship with Scott Tucker, Sweedler is also well acquainted with Level 5 Motorsports other new driver, Townsend Bell. Bill Sweedler and Townsend Bell have been teammates since 2012, driving together in the ALMS GT class.



Sweedler provided comment on his future with Scott Tucker and Level 5 Motorsports.



“It’s a great opportunity to join Level 5 for this year,” said Sweedler. “Having watched Scott build a world-class organization over the last four years, there’s no other team in the paddock that has the level of investment, technology and people as Level 5 has. I’m extremely excited to see what this year will bring.”



By Lisa Paul