Bill Walsh, America's Small Business Expert, CEO and Founder of Power Team International Talks About Seniors Entrepreneurial Pursuits on SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2021 -- Walsh embodies the definition of a Rainmaker: any person who brings clients, money, business or even intangible prestige to an organization based solely on his or her associations and contacts. A rainmaker is usually a highly regarded individual within a company or organization.



Bill delivers a transformational message with practical applications that empower people to understand what it takes to build successful companies and life paths. As an accomplished author, speaker, radio personality and movie celebrity, Bill Walsh has the background to connect instantly with the audience by sharing the mindset, methods, and systems required to win really big, even amidst economic or personal challenges.



Walsh has a very successful background in the areas of finance and marketing. He has spent over



2 decades working with start-ups to major global brands increasing sales, productivity and overall success. He is an innovator with a remarkable ability to determine and dictate success strategy to seize global market opportunities. Bill is the perfect go-to-person for anyone who owns a business or would like to capitalize on their entrepreneurial dream no matter their age.



Ayman says, "I recently heard Bill speak at Greg Reid's Secret Knock event. He is the epitome of an entrepreneurial teacher and with his guidance, inspires you to take your idea to the highest possible level



You will love the Powerteam Rainmaker System and the opportunity to work with Bill Walsh."



SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk continues to highlight relevant issues for seniors, their families, loved ones and the population at large. Through informative and engaging conversations with thought leaders, professionals, and individuals who share their experiences, listeners will gain insights and information that will be meaningful for their everyday lives.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3911



For show questions or interest in advertising, please contact SeniorsSTRAIGHTTAlk Senior Executive Producer, Sandra L Rogers at (480)553-5756 or Sandra.rogers@voiceamerica.com



For Further information/inquiries, please contact

Phyllis Ayman (203) 886-6934 or Phyllis@seniorsstraighttalk.com



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666.