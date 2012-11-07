Billboard Gives Carly Rae Jepsen the Honour of Being Its Rising Star for the Year 2012

Cebu, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- Following the success of her hit song, “Call Me Maybe”, singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen has been announced as the recipient of Billboard’s “Rising Star” for 2012 award. After a year of unprecedented fame, the Canadian artist will be given the award on Nov. 30 at the Billboard Women in Music event in New York City.



In response to this recognition, Jepsen says, “As a singer-songwriter having grown up listening to and being influenced by countless female artists, I am truly honoured to be recognized by Billboard with this award”. She adds, “I hope to inspire others through my music the way those artists have inspired me”.



Thanks to fellow Canadian artist, Justin Bieber, who mentioned Jepsen’s song on Twitter, she soon found herself signing with Interscope Records and Scooter Braun’s Schoolboy Records.



Because of its catchy tune, “Call Me Maybe” has gained airtime in many radio stations and has stayed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for nine weeks. Also, more than 10 million copies have been sold worldwide and many fans have created and uploaded their own music video, including Cookie Monster’s and Justin Beiber’s. As such, it was proclaimed as Billboard’s 2012 Song of the Summer.



Jepsen’s music success does not end with her phenomenal single “Call Me Maybe”. Her follow-up song, “Good Time”, landed No. 8 on the Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Pop Songs Chart. Even her album, entitled “Kiss”, is a success, debuting at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 after being released just last month.



Bill Werde, the editorial director of Billboard, says this of Jepsen’s surprising success, “Carly Rae Jepsen’s infectious debut single has become nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon, leading to unprecedented viral fanfare”. He adds, “Few artists have achieved of success this early in a career. We are thrilled to honor her extraordinary U.S. debut, and we look forward to seeing where she goes next”.



Other prominent music icons who have been named as Billboard’s Rising Star are Colbie Cailat, who is the first recipient of this award on 2008; Lady Gaga on 2009; Jazmine Sullivan on 2010; and Nicki Minaj on 2011.



