Chengdu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Just a few days after 2014 Billboard Music Awards on stage at the Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, Digiarty Software Inc., a movie and music entertainment solution provider, has sorted out the results in lists to facilitate music fans. All of the BBMA related videos can be downloaded free with the recommended software WinX YouTube Downloader.



The official message showed that Justin Timberlake was the biggest winner of Billboard Music Awards 2014, with seven prizes in total, for Top Artist, Top Male artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist for his The 20/20 Experience album. Second to him was Imagine Dragons, an American alternative rock band, which won five out of their twelve nominations. Besides, Katy Perry was the final winner of Top Digital Songs Artist, yet had ten nominations. There are some other mentionable nominators, such as Lorde (who won Top new artist with his song Royals), Miley Cyrus and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.



Read more about 2014 Billboard Music Awards news and details at http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/billboard-music-awards.htm



However, the cruel fact is that most fans didn't catch a ticket to see the live show. Therefore, Digiarty tries its best effort to find a most proximate alternative. One of the most recommended is WinX YouTube Downloader, a freeware helpful in downloading 2014 Billboard Music Awards videos on PC before users can transfer or stream videos to iPhone, iPad and Android devices. In such way, even HD videos of 2014 Billboard Music Awards Full Show can be played smoothly without worry about the situration that the 3G/4G network of your smartphone or tablet may not fast enough to assort with your on-the-go online playing.



WinX YouTube Downloader will do the work of downloading HD Billboard Music Awards videos from YouTube to Windows PC regardless of the video resolutions (1280x720, 854x480, 640x360, etc) and video formats (FLV, MP4, WebM). With powerful Multi-thread and Multicast Technology, it delivers up to 8 times faster downloading speed when coping with any Billboard listed songs, MV, and shows.



But here comes another trouble. The output formats built in the 2014 Billboard Music Awards video are limited to three at most and such videos may fail to play on iPhone 5S, iPad Air, Kindle Fire and so on due to the specification. Luckily, users can seek help from an all-in-one HD video converter to both download and convert YouTube videos at one go. The output file can be any extension you desire, be it MKV, AVI, MPEG, WMV, MOV, FLV, AVC, RM, 3GP, ASF, AAC (DV), etc. There are also profiles for any Apple, Android, MicroSoft, Sony and Blackberry devices.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows (8.1), Mac OS (X 10.9) and iOS (7), which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.