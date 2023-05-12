Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2023 -- The Billing and Revenue Management Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Billing and Revenue Management Software industry. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Accenture, Ericsson, Huawei, NEC, Oracle, Alcatel-Lucent, Amdocs, SAP & HPE.



By end users/application, the market is sub-segmented as SMBs & Enterprises



Breakdown by type, the market is categorized as: Cloud & On-Premises



Players profiled in the report: Accenture, Ericsson, Huawei, NEC, Oracle, Alcatel-Lucent, Amdocs, SAP & HPE



Regional Analysis for Billing and Revenue Management Software Market includes: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America



Market Trend:

-Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Billing & Revenue Management Platforms



Market Drivers:

-High Demand for Competitive Pricing Strategies

-Rising Penetration of Mobile Devices Propelling the Subscription Base for Billing & Revenue Management Platforms



Opportunities:

-Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region



Restraints:

-Availability of Open Source Platforms



Challenges:

-Short-term Challenges due to Reduced Operations Across Different Industries & Economic Crisis caused by COVID-19 Pandemic Across the World



The Global Billing and Revenue Management Software Market study covers ongoing status, % share, upcoming growth patterns, development cycle, SWOT analysis, sales channels & distributions to anticipate trending scenarios for years to come. It aims to recommend an analysis of the market by trend analysis, segment breakdown, and players' contribution in Billing and Revenue Management Software market upliftment. The market is sized by 5 major regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, and further broken down by 18+ jurisdictions or countries like China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, India, group of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries, etc.



Major Highlights from the Global Billing and Revenue Management Software Market factored in the Analysis



Billing and Revenue Management Software Market Measures & Parameters Addressed in Study: The report highlights Billing and Revenue Management Software market features such as segment revenue, weighted average selling price by region, capacity utilization rate, production & production value, % gross margin by company, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking of the finished product in Billing and Revenue Management Software Industry, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and % CAGR.



Major Strategic Billing and Revenue Management Software Market Developments: Activities such as Research & Development (R&D) by phase, ongoing and completed Merger & Acquisition (M&A) [deal value, purpose, effective year], Joint ventures (JVs), Technological tie-ups, Suppliers partnerships & collaborations, agreements, new launches, etc taken by Billing and Revenue Management Software Industry players during the projected timeframe of the study.



Extracts from Table of Contents :

1. Billing and Revenue Management Software Market Overview

- Market Snapshot

- Definition

- Product Classification

2. Billing and Revenue Management Software Market Dynamics

- Drivers, Trends, Restraints......

- Market Factors Analysis

3. New Entrants and Entry-barriers

4. Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

- Manufacturing Process Analysis

- Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

5. Global Billing and Revenue Management Software Market Competition by Manufacturers

6. Billing and Revenue Management Software Market Value [USD], Capacity, Supply (Production), Consumption, Price, Export-Import (EXIM), by Region (2017-2023)

7. Billing and Revenue Management Software Revenue (Value), Production, Sales Volume, by Region (2023-2030)

8. Billing and Revenue Management Software Market Trend by Type {Cloud & On-Premises}

9. Billing and Revenue Management Software Market Analysis by Application {SMBs & Enterprises}

10. Billing and Revenue Management Software Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

- Market Share Analysis by Manufacturers (2021-2023E)

- Manufacturers Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT, etc)

- Connected Distributors/Traders

- Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players



