"Billion Dollar Brand Builder" with Barry Shore on VoiceAmerica

Your Ambassador of JOY Barry Shore brings You Patty Aubrey, a world leading entrepreneur. Aubrey was the first to publish a billion-dollar brand, this brand being the well-known and loved "Chicken Soup for The Soul." After her success within her billion-dollar brand she decided to also create a multi-million-dollar company based off The Success Principles of Jack Canfield. All thanks to Patty, many have now been able to receive the training that Jack has prepared to bring to the table. This episode will only make You want to listen again and share with those around You.



About Patty Aubrey

Patty is President of The Canfield Training Group overseeing the growth of the very first billion-dollar company, "Chicken Soup for The Soul." Her successes continue to grow through her help opening and managing the multi-million-dollar company, The Success Principles of Jack Canfield. Due to her primary role within this company she has helped expand it to as far as 108 different countries, offering professional careers within the transformational field. With her title of New York Times bestselling author, she has managed to create more mind-blowing work such as 200 titles in 49 different languages and she won't stop there.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is the Ambassador of Joy. His Mission is to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book: STRESS KILLS......JOY Heals reveals 11 Strategies for LIVING in JOY, daily. These are available for FREE at www.barryshore.com He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with 2 exits and 3 issued patents. In September 2004 Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to Go MAD (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY, daily. No matter the situation. To that end www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born. Further he attracted the talent to build systems that enable people to GIVE money to them favorite Cause and Oprah wrote about this in her Magazine. The goal is giving one billion dollars by making every day giving effortless and meaningful. He also Founded the KEEP SMILING Movement which has distributed MILLIONS of KEEP SMILING Cards for free. His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands andhas over One Million Downloads in its first year. In the process of recovering from full paralysis Barry has become an avid swimmer and he swims 2 miles/day 6X/week and has accumulated more than 7,503 miles over 12 years.



