Billion-Dollar T-Shirt Business Reinvented by FlashMyTee's Innovative New App

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- No other article of clothing combines ultimate comfort and individual expression better than the t-shirt. Many of today’s t-shirts allow the wearers to sport any number of slogans, logos and images expressing their own personal preferences and beliefs. The art of expression through fashion has almost been perfected, and now technology is allowing consumers to take that final step towards ultimate personalization. A new technology developed by FlashMyTee — and available at FlashMyTee.com — is allowing consumers to instantly create customizable t-shirts from photos that they take on their iPhones and smartphones.



“You can fully customize your tee by adding text, choose whether you want your photo on the front or back of the t-shirt, as well as choose the gender, size, and color.



Celebrate special memories, victories, and events in you and your loved one's lives using FlashMyTee and America's art canvas and medium for free speech, the cotton t-shirt. Your order is printed with a high resolution, full color printing process on a high quality Gildan 100% ultra-cotton preshrunk 6.1 oz. heavy tee,” explains FlashMyTee.



The first step to creating a unique custom tshirt design is to download the completely free FlashMyTee application, available for both iPhones and Android smartphones. Once the application is on their phones, users can either choose photos from their phones’ photo libraries or instantly take pictures. The selected photo will then be placed on a simulated t-shirt for the user’s approval.



Once approved, users can order their t-shirts right way using Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express. Shipping is free and immediate within the United States. In most areas, users who order shirts on Monday will be wearing them by Thursday night. Costing less than $20, the t-shirts represent an amazing deal for consumers who want to wear their very own personally created works of art and expression.



About FlashMyTee

By merging today's smartphone technologies, widespread mobile Internet access and high-resolution cameras, FlashMyTee is reinventing the custom t-shirt business. Now, every smartphone user can freeze a special face, place or time on a t-shirt, just by using a smartphone and the FlashMyTee application. This app, available for iPhone, iPad and Android, allows users to “automagically” have a truly unique and extremely personal work of art memorialized on that great American art canvas — the 100%-cotton t-shirt. The FlashMyTee app is simple to use, and, like all great apps, it is absolutely free.



For more information, please visit: http://www.flashmytee.com