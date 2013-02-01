Billy 'The Copywriter' Fryer Now Providing Effective Direct Response Copywriting

Warminster, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Imagine those few words that can -generate huge revenues for one’s business. A direct response copywriting does the same, with its ability to attract readers with direct marketing mail. An attention grabbing headline – draws the reader’s attention and compels them to continue reading further to know what the mail is all about. Effective marketing isn’t it?



Bill Fryer, an expert in copywriting with more than 15 years of experience, has the extraordinary talent to raise one’s business revenues with few market driven imaginative words from his creative repertoire . He is a specialist in direct response communications like emails, direct mail, off the page advertising, websites, microsites, door to door leaflets and inserts.



In his advertising career, Bill Fryer has increased a £12 million company’s sales by £2 million in just six months. Furthermore, he has turned £3.2 million into £70.8 million for one charity over nine year period. His creative management and extensive knowledge of different industries, has successfully assisted him to achieve innumerable profits for various companies all over the world.



Talking modestly about his writing calibre, he says “Sometimes people tell me, at the start of a project, they have never found a copywriter who can write for their industry. In every case I have written successful campaigns for them. I also know how to write copy so it is easy to translate, if you sell in different language zones.”



Being a successful copywriter, Bill ‘The Copywriter’ Fryer has also listed some very useful 58 copywriting tips on his website to encourage new talents. In addition to his direct response copywriting services, he also runs a full service marketing agency which specializes in emailing, SEO/SEM, website design and optimization, landing pages, art direction, graphic design, media planning and buying, etc.



About Bill ‘The Copywriter’ Fryer

Bill Fryer started out as a freelance copywriter in 1998 and has worked for clients in the UK, Ireland, USA, Canada, Caribbean, Australia and several other countries. Even though most of his copy writing is designed to generate leads or sales, he also serves clients who need writing for brochures, leaflets, press releases and even point of sale materials.



For further information on Bill's services visit - http://www.billfryercopywriter.co.uk.



Email:bill@billfryer.com

Address: The Old Bakery, 11A/B George St, Warminster, BA12 9QA, UNITED KINGDOM.

Tel: 01985 606050

Fax: 01985 606090

Mob: 07753 821520



For International Clients:

Tel: +44 1985 606050

Fax: +44 1985 606090

Cell: +44 7753 821520