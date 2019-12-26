Bilt-Well Roofing Offering Professional Periodic Roof Maintenance in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- Since the year 1936, Bilt-Well Roofing has a reputation for providing professional roof installations, repairs and preventive maintenance, decking and solar solutions. The roofing company plies its craft in residential and commercial premises across Los Angeles, Ventura County, Orange County, and beyond. The emphasis is on providing efficient, quick, customized and Title 24 California building code compliant solutions. The solutions delivery is ensured through in-house labor and licensed qualified subcontractors trained in the latest roofing technologies and techniques. Team Bilt-Well Roofing prides in delivering elite workmanship, upholding the client-worker relationship, meeting tight deadlines, and ensuring complete transparency throughout.



The spokesperson at Bilt-Well Roofing recently stated, "Bilt-Well Roofing has been around for over 80 years, installed 130,600 roofs and 7890 solar systems for 100,000 satisfied customers. However, the numbers are not the only indicators of our domination in the Los Angeles roofing niche sector. Our ratings on Yelp, G+, Porch, BBB, HOUZZ and similar platforms are equally impressive. Plus, our clientele is as diverse and high profile as it can get. We have served Bank of America, Coca-Cola, Staples, Disney, Sears, Panda Restaurant Group, Bel-air Country Club, Target, Wells Fargo, UCLA, USC, and other top corporations. Some top celebs like Bruce Springsteen, Walt Disney, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Sharon Stone, Carol Shelby, and more continue to trust us."



Bilt-Well Roofing has residential and commercial solar solutions down to a science. The roofing company offers end-to-end, streamlined solar solutions tailored to each need. To this end, Bilt-Well Roofing determines the client's spending on energy, assesses the roof size, dimensions and current condition using satellite imaging. A customized quote is created accordingly that gives clients a fair idea of the costs entailed, their solar options and projection of energy savings for the next 20 years. The roofing company also provides easy financing options, including the 'Lease to Own' option. Only the highest quality equipment is used to bring lasting value.



On roof repairs, the spokesperson further stated, "The roof bears the brunt of elements. It's just a matter of time that even the most diligently laid roofs will crack, leak or disfigure. Preventive maintenance can help identify early signs of roof decay and avoid a catastrophe. In fact, periodic maintenance is mandated by the roofing system manufacturers to keep roofing warranties in force. Bilt-Well Roofing has a legacy of excellence in preventive maintenance. We take care of the roof the way it should be, helping it stay strong, last long, and perform well."



As the leading roofing contractor in Los Angeles, Bilt-Well Roofing first identifies the early signs, such as warped or missing shingles, loose seams, deteriorated flashings, light pinholes discolored plasterboard, cracked paint and peeling wallpaper. Subsequently, need-based corrective measures are implemented to prevent further harm. Bilt-Well Roofing is up for any roof repair in Los Angeles, including Single Ply systems like TPO, PVC, and KEE, Asphalt applied roof systems, Concrete and Clay tile roofs, Fluid applied commercial roof coatings and Tile Roofing.



About Bilt-Well Roofing

Licensed by the California State License Board (CSLB), Bilt-Well Roofing is the leading roofing company in Los Angeles. The company has the skills and experience to handle residential, commercial and industrial roof installations, preventive maintenance and roof repair. Thanks to Bilt-Well Roofing has handled roofing in Los Angeles projects for some of the biggest brands and celebrities.



