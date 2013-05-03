BIM Modeling - Redefining the Possibilities in Design and Performance

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- With the advancement of technology simulation and 3D modeling are getting increasingly integrated and sophisticated. When these processes are integrated with advanced design processes, interaction between every design element and even between designers comes to life. This entire process is known as BIM or Building Information modeling. A BIM model includes virtual equivalents of actual building pieces and parts used in buildings. The elements have logical as well as physical characteristics similar to that of the real counterparts. These are actually digital prototype of physical building elements like columns, walls, windows, stairs, doors, etc. These help in simulation of the building and understand the behavior within a computer environment before actual construction starts.



The major advantage of the BIM model is that project partners along with designers, specialists, contractors, customer and suppliers make use of shared and single 3D model. This make sure that everyone involved within the project stays focused on achieving the best value. The actual concept of BIM modeling started in the early 1970’s. The use of this model goes way beyond design and planning phase of the project. It stays throughout the building lifecycle supporting different processes like construction management, cost management, facility operation and project management. Real building process is imitated by BIM applications which mean that instead of creating 2D drawings, the virtual modeling of the building starts with real constructions elements like roofs, slabs, walls, etc. This actually helps architects in a lot of ways to design the buildings most appropriately.



Every data gets stored in a central location within the virtual building model. So, if any changes are made to the design, individual drawings automatically show those changes. This feature not only helps in increase of productivity but helps with better coordinated designs for the building. Different information starting from wind forces to materials to water pressure within plumbing systems can be properly assessed with this model. Therefore, it gets easier for the project team to understand the implications that can arise from their choices along with opportunities and constraint.



BIM developments have already started in different regions of the world including countries like India, South Korea, Iran, Europe, United States, United Kingdom and many more. The concept of BIM modeling is still quite new and it will take some time to get adopted universally. However, there is no doubt about the fact that this technology will help project owners and everybody involved in construction business to a great extent. With the help of this model, it will be easier to visualize the project at an early stage and modification in the designs can be easily carried out so as to come up with the proper outcome.



BIM or Building Information modeling is basically a set of co-ordinated processes, assisted by the latest technology which adds value by sharing, managing and creating the properties of assets throughout their lifecycle. The data that BIM incorporates include operational, environmental, commercial and physical on all elements of development’s design.



