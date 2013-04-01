BIM Service That Is Accurate and Affordable Is Now Available from VIATechnik

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- VIATechnik, a company that offers its clients a variety of services including CAD drafting and LEED Coordination, has just launched its new BIM service. Also known as Building Information Modeling, the service is ideal for architects, engineers, construction contractors and developers.



The founders of VIATechnik were inspired to offer the new and affordable BIM services after they realized there was an enormous need for coordination across construction trades, expertise in 4D modeling, and keeping costs low before construction even begins. The new BIM service helps with all of these concerns. Thanks to the company’s team of experienced BIM associates, VIATechnik is able to provide trade specific services—including electrical, architectural and HVAC—to coordinate completely across all trades.



The company’s group of BIM modelers has a huge amount of experience on Revit and Bentley. The team is able to take drawings, plans, blueprints and PDF files and transform them into accurate and high-quality BIM models that include plenty of details, references, and precise and clean layers.



“Most architects, engineers, and contractors have very precise specifications – we deliver a final product that is dimensionally accurate and layered” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that the various systems are kept on separate families.



The fact that VIATechnik has introduced such an innovative new service will probably not come as a surprise to the many clients who have worked with the company since it first opened. VIATechnik has developed a well-deserved reputation for its top-notch services, attention to detail and meeting their customers’ deadlines each and every time.



For example, through its project administration services, VIATechnik helps their clients to run lean and efficient teams. This service handles the coordination of a construction project, including LEED consultant work, scheduling submittals to safety reports and RFIs. In addition, the team’s CAD drafting service utilizes state-of-the-art software and technology, and can handle basic 2D drafting projects to much more complex 4D designs.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about VIATechnik may visit the company’s website; there, they can read about the BIM and LEED consultants services, as well as how the team can also help find the ideal employees to help their clients complete their various architectural and construction jobs.



About VIATechnik

VIATechnik is a growing engineering organization that offers CAD drafting, LEED Coordination and BIM modeling services to Engineers, General Contractors, and Developers. Founded by Stanford engineering graduates, VIATechnik leverages a highly-educated, experienced, and professional team with experience in government facilities, oil and gas, commercial establishments, and infrastructure. The experienced team at VIATechnik understands an owner’s requirements and specifications – the company’s focus on detail will ensure that their clients’ projects are completed on time and within budget. The company brings deep, functional expertise, and is also known for its ability to deliver results. VIATechnik blends the perfect mix of human capital and technology to effect an affordable service delivery model. For more information, please visit http://www.viatechnik.com