BiMeet, an Exclusive Dating App for Adventure Seeking Couples

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Bimeet, an exclusive dating app for couples and singles, bisexual and polysexual individuals, transgender and LGBTQ, etc. is now available for download on both App Store and Google Play. This app creates a perfect private space for members who want to meet likeminded, adventure seeking couples or singles. The app is open to all orientations including gay, lesbian, straight and bisexual. Members can search and browse through thousands of profiles and meet their perfect match, share their interests and start their dating journey. Whether it is a casual hookup or a serious relationship, one can make use of this app to make their dating life fascinating and adventurous.



Members can now search for their partners by selecting their home country. The app is currently applicable in United States, Australia, Canada and United Kingdom. The app is for individuals who are 18 years and above. Any kind of obscenity is strictly prohibited here on this platform. The app also ensures complete confidentiality of the users and also requests the users to refrain from sending their personal contact information on their photos or anywhere else on the BiMeet App. The app is now available for instant download for all iOS devices and Android devices. The app is the most convenient and the fastest way to search for an ideal partner(s) with some very attractive subscription options for 1, 3 and 6 month membership.



To download the app from App Store visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/bimeet-bisexual-lgbtq-app/id1485668421?ls=1 and from Google Play visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.to.gobimeetone



About gobimeet.com

Bimeet is a bisexual dating app that has been designed for open-minded adventure seeking couples and singles, bisexual individuals, LGBTQ, transgender and other poly sexual individuals. The app is now available on Apple Store as well as Google Play.



Contact

Website: http://www.gobimeet.com