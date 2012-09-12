BIN Providing First PLC Simulator Software of Its Kind

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Business Industrial Network (BIN), a leader in Programmable Logic Control (PLC) training for engineering and maintenance professionals world-wide, announced today that BIN will provide the first PLC troubleshooting software of its kind to select clients around the world. This new training simulation software teaches and test PLC troubleshooting skills. Users of this PLC simulator software gain years of troubleshooting experience in just days. "Troubleshooting PLC Circuits 1" has been designed for use by industrial training instructors, engineering supervisors, students, maintenance personnel and experienced trades people to learn how to effectively troubleshoot and maintain electrical equipment and systems that contain PLC controls.



"There is a real need in the market to provide instruction in the troubleshooting of PLC controls," said Don Fitchett, President of BIN. "After working with developers many months on this software, I am very pleased with the detail and accuracy the real world simulation delivers ba sed on my decades of PLC experience. Organizations and companies utilizing this program will learn how to identify defective input, output, and PLC control modules using a variety of specific techniques for diagnosing malfunctions and troubleshooting circuits, all in a safe environment. Unlike other PLC simulators which focus on a single PLC vendor, our customers who will use the PLC Troubleshooting Software will learn how to troubleshoot PLC’s from multiple vendors," he continued.



Designed by Simutech Multimedia, the software provides instruction on PLC-related safety and best practices for troubleshooting PLC’s. Students will gain skill while being allowed to practice and develop effective troubleshooting techniques for PLC systems. This PLC simulation offered by BIN differentiates itself from other PLC simulations software as it actually has modules that teach about PLC related safety and best practices in test for troubleshooting skills. See details and video at http://www.bin95.com/Troubleshooting-PLC-Controls-Simulator.htm



"Working closely with companies like BIN, we have created a product that allows for safe access to over 55 challenging malfunctions to diagnose and repair as well as three unique PLC control circuits for troubleshooting scenarios as well as more than a dozen hands-on labs to understand PLC operations," said Warren Rhude, President of Simutech Multimedia. "We are proud of our continued affiliation with BIN, and we continue to work together to bring the best possible training products to market for a variety of industries that rely on PLC’s in their systems and that adhere to North American or European circuit design standards," he continued.



About Business Industrial Network (Video - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNn6IS3bTmE)

Business Industrial Network’s (BIN95.com) core business is delivering world class on-site engineering and maintenance training. With over 150 facilities for local training, Business Industrial Network delivers off-site maintenance training in major cities across the United States. Working closely with their partners, Business Industrial Network offers a comprehensive suite of maintenance, management, mechanical and electrical training solutions and software. BIN has maintained an A+ rating with the BBB and is listed in the government’s CCR database. For more information on Business Industrial Network please visit: please visit: http://www.bin95.com.