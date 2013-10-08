Binary-Option.com Announces New Staff and Website Features Aimed at Educating Binary Option Traders

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Binary-Option.com has recently expanded our website offerings to include all aspects of binary options trading and investing online. From our humble beginnings as an information source for helping new and inexperienced traders, Binary-Option.com has now expanded our scope of information to include up to date market analysis, movements and featured news articles for currencies, commodities and stocks. As a result of these requests from our readership, we strive to provide all information relevant, thus allowing traders to maximize their trading potential.



Binary option traders are constantly seeking new and relevant free sources of information. We still understand the needs of starting traders and are pleased to announce new articles on the basics of binary options, trading psychology and risk and reward factors. For advanced traders, we dissect strategies and offer new articles on trends in the marketplace and industry. When it comes to binary option brokers and trading platforms, our team personally reviews only very best in the industry to offer our visitors security and peace of mind.



In addition to our website offering a broader scope of content, we are pleased to announce the launch of our dedicated binary options forum. This forum now provides interaction amongst the traders themselves and an opportunity for all visitors to expand their knowledge.



Binary-Option.com prides itself on being the very best educational and training site for binary options. Our resourceful and educated team is dedicated to helping traders from all over the world to learn and profit with binary options. For the industry’s best information, visit http://www.binary-option.com



For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://www.binary-option.com/



Contact Details:

Kevan Reynolds

info@binary-option.com

http://www.binary-option.com/