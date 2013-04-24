Binary Options Broker Reviews Provider Now Publishes List of Forex Brokers Offering Binary Options

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- TheBinaryOptionsBroker.com, a website dedicated in providing reviews and rankings of various binary options brokers, has recently published another brokers list which displays the leading Forex brokers that are offering binary options. This list will act as a guide for existing or new Forex traders who want to invest in binary options trading form. The website also offers extensive informative articles on binary options trading to help both beginners and advanced traders gain further knowledge on this unique type of trading.



The media spokesperson of the website quoted on their latest publication, “Our list of Forex Brokers Offering Binary Options was released due to the increasing demand amongst Forex traders for having another choice of investing in Forex through binary options trading. This trading method is quickly becoming popular amongst new and existing traders mainly due to its simplicity. An investor only has to decide whether the price will move up or down with respect to current price at specific expiration time. Binary options trading is considered to be a riskier trading method since the outcome is either a fixed percentage of the amount invested or nothing at all. However investing as such is a risky business and requires experience and talent for speculation of price. Many successful traders will say though that determining whether price will move up or down is much easier than speculating the approx points by which the index maneuvers.”



The list has prominent Forex brokers such as Vantage FX, Instaforex and 4XP. A brief review of each broker and its specifications are also published on the website to help traders compare their features. TheBinaryOptionsBroker.com has now become a leading website in offering advice on binary options trading. Its comprehensive reviews and ranking of the various binary options companies has been complimented by many experienced traders. The website’s reviews follow a straightforward tone and clearly mention all details of each broker, a trait which is seen in every publication of the site.



Introducing binary options to Forex can make investing in Forex less risky for the existing traders. Forex Trading is already considered a much risky form of trading however the returns on long term positions have turned out to be favorable. The ability to make profits in both directional movements of currency pairs is one of the advantages Forex has along with many other unique benefits.



