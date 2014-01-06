Binary Options Interactive Broker BellOptions.com Offers First Deposit Bonuses of Up to 300%

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- BellOptions has quickly risen as one of the preferred binary options interactive brokers in the industry due to its user-friendly online and mobile trading platform, no commissions, no fees & no margins policy and extra payouts on certain of its accounts. On top of these offers, BellOptions is also providing first deposit bonuses based on the amount deposited by the new account holder with maximum of 300% bonus on initial deposits above $500.



One of the reasons why BellOptions is a “Trader’s Broker” is because the company was established by group of financial entrepreneurs who themselves have in the past jumped from one company to another seeking the most profitable interactive broker.



Even though easy-to-use latest technological platform has become one of the deciding factors when traders select a binary options broker, it is the payouts which professionals are most concerned about. In that aspect BellOptions has matched other leading brokers by offering pay outs of up to 85% to normal traders. Yet their exclusive feature provides extra payouts to specific account holders enabling them to gain additional profits. For example their “VIP account” holders can receive payouts of up to 89%, which is one of the best available in the industry if not the best.



BellOptions has divided its trader accounts into 4 categories – Mini, Gold, Platinum and VIP – depending on the amount deposited by the individual trader. The Gold, Platinum and VIP account holders get extra payout of 1%, 3% and 5% and various other additional beneficial features. This extra payout offer has become one of the key aspects of BellOptions and is not readily provided by other interactive brokers.



Due to the increasing popularity of binary options trading, many traders are now looking to invest in this newer style of trading and BellOptions via its first deposit bonuses allows the new binary options traders to test out the trading style thoroughly. Aiming to provide “the best possible binary trading experience”, BellOptions has made sure that their traders are given ample opportunities to be profitable in the long run and the company acts as a bridge between investment and returns rather than a barrier.



About BellOptions

BellOptions is one of the fastest growing binary options interactive brokers which offers binary options instruments on currency pairs, stocks, indexes and commodities. Through their online trading platform, http://www.belloptions.com/, beginners and professional traders can invest on numerous assets. The company also provides a user-friendly mobile trading platform which enables traders to instantly execute investment opportunities from any location.



For more information about Binary Options Trading, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of belloptions.com, please call at +44-203-5191408 or email to info@belloptions.com.