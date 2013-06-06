Binary Options Trading Broker OptionsXO Announces a New and Generous Promotion

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- OptionsXO, a binary options trading broker, has just announced that it is launching a new promotion that is designed to encourage new traders. For example, traders who deposit between $25 and $100 will receive a 20 percent bonus and deposits between $100 and $499 will earn a 30 percent bonus. Those who deposit between $500 and $999 will receive a 50 percent bonus, and deposits over $1,000 will earn a 100 percent bonus.



In addition to the extremely generous promotion, the binary options brokers have also recently improved its support for traders by adding more account managers and personal trainers.



Since the day OptionsXO opened for business in early 2012, the company has strived to offer its clients a top-notch trading experience through the use of a custom-built and easy-to-use trading platform that will easily accommodate each and every trader’s needs. In addition, the binary options broker offers a wide variety of assets from which to choose; these include currencies, commodities, indices, shares and much more. These two features have helped make OptionsXO one of the best brokers for binary options trading.



As an article on the binary options broker website notes, the market for binary options has changed quite a bit over the past several years. Because of technological advances, including the opportunity to trade across several markets using the internet, more people have become interested in trade binary options. Thanks to a decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission that was made in 2008, binary options were implemented across exchanges. As a result, this has led to global brokers providing traders with binary options.



“The newly modified version of Binary Options is extremely appealing to traders of all types,” the article said, adding that individual traders compose a great deal of the market.



“Comfortable trading conditions, as well as the fixed risk aspect, create an appealing culture for traders of all experience levels.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about OptionsXO is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read about the newly-launched promotion, and the high-quality services and outstanding customer service that the company offers its clients.



About OptionsXO

OptionsXO is one of the world’s leading online binary options trading brokers. OptionsXO was founded by a team of financial professionals and pioneers in the internet technology industry at the beginning of 2012 . The culture at OptionsXO consists of a strong dedication to work together to provide its investors with the most accurate prices and dependable software, in an effort to create a comfortable and lucrative trading environment for its clients. For more information, please visit https://www.optionsxo.com/