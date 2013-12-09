Binary Options Trading Site BinaryContrast.com Launches New Site to Educate Traders

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- BinaryContrast.com, a new binary options trading review website, announces the launch of the site, featuring all that new and existing traders need to know about binary options trading with a reputable broker. Because binary options trading has become so popular, the Internet has become saturated with binary options brokers, including some scam sites that can give the industry a bad name. The unbiased information and reviews on BinaryContrast.com helps traders make the best choices to find the broker that's best for them.



Binary options trading has gained popularity because it's simple to get started, gains and losses are more predictable and consistent, and there are typically no commissions paid on trades, although binary options brokers differ in their approach. Because there is always a market open somewhere around the world, whether in London, Japan, or New York, traders have limitless options to trade whenever they want. Binary options trading has simply exploded in popularity due to the simplicity of the process and the convenience that it affords to traders.



According to an article on the BinaryContrast.com site, "In its most basic form, binary options trading involves taking a position as to whether the value of an asset will go up or down (hence the term 'binary') in a given amount of time. The asset can be the price of a stock or a commodity, a currency, or an index. The designated time can be anywhere from a few minutes to a whole month. Once the designated time arrives, the price of the asset is noted and you win or lose money depending on the position you took. It’s that simple."



Because selecting the right binary options broker is of vital importance, BinaryContrast.com compares the best brokers available to ensure traders find a good fit with a company with a professional reputation. The site also compares the differences and similarities of binary option markets all over the world, helping traders understand how to navigate the small differences between markets.



About BinaryContrast.com

BinaryContrast.com has been created to educate aspiring traders about the ground realities of binary options trading, perhaps the simplest trading product in the financial market. The site features reviews of some of the best, most renowned and dependable binary options brokers available. The site also compares the different worldwide markets, highlighting the how binary options are traded from one country to another. Because binary options trading is a new and popular option, BinaryContrast.com also helps aspiring traders learn how to circumvent online scams so that they can trade with complete confidence. For more information, visit http://binarycontrast.com/