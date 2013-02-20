"iOption Is the Best Answer for Binary Options Trading", Reviews ForexMinute.com

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- In its review, ForexMinute.com described the broker as “a top-notch trading platform” praising it variety of choice of currencies, commodities, stocks and indices. ForexMinute.com specially praised iOption for being completely web-based, with no software download required, “not the case with many Forex brokers.”



ForexMinute was highly impressed with the great features iOption has to offer. The review says, “iOption website has a lot of great features, including the Asset Index. Visit the How to trade section if you are a beginner who wishes to start trading binary options in no time. Other good resources are the Dictionary and Economic Calendar, which will always be handy while trading the financial markets.”



Also impressed with iOption customer support services, ForexMinute praised the broker for being quick and knowledgeable about the markets and binary options in general. The online news portal quoted, “The chat service was very quick, and it only took 1 minute for someone to respond. You may also contact the iOption team through phone, email or live chat. They offer an impressive 12 international support numbers to their global customer base”



ForexMinute concluded the iOption review by stating, “Overall, we were very happy with iOption, and can confidently say that they are one of the leading binary options brokers on the market. There are over 80 assets available, and you can trade on the weekends too. If you are interested in taking binary options trading to the next level, then iOption just may be the right answer for you.”



About ForexMinute:

