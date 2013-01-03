Binary Trends Reveals Best Strategy of 2012 and 2013 for New Traders in the New Year

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Binary stock options are a means by which beginners to the stock market can begin to trade. They are also known as all-or-nothing options. An individual can buy a stock option and predict where its value will stand at a set point in time for a given pay-off. If the value is at or above their prediction, the person will receive the pay-off, and if not, they will receive nothing, losing their buy. Binary Trends is a website that hopes sharing their successful strategy for free will empower more newcomers to the stock market to find success through this entry-level method.



Binary Trends has a five step process of option strategies to help ensure greater success for newcomers to binary trading. These five steps include observation of the options available to trade, matching two criteria that demonstrate the option is overvalued, how to invest depending on these conditions, tailoring the approach for undervalued stock and advice on managing targets and maintaining disciplined trading practice.



The site has been launched by one of a team of brokers who developed and honed their trading using this strategy, proving its effectiveness with their own money. They recommend a trading platform for users that will operate from their PC, and give a step by step user guide to ensure there are no obstacles to trading options.



A spokesperson for Binary Trends explained, “Our strategy has proven one of the most successful in 2012, and while the markets can be difficult and unpredictable, we have found a way for beginners to make sense of their fluctuations in broader terms, allowing them to begin to develop the insight that will allow them to read the nuances and be more successful. Our five step strategy explains using real examples and infographics how to recognize when an option is most likely to pay out and how to invest in it to maximum effect. The strategy requires patience and courage, but it can reap real rewards.”



About Binary Trends

Binary Trends is a website at which individuals can learn the genius strategy developed by a group of stock brokers who analysed the binary options craze to find the simplest method that would work time after time with any commodity. This strategy has since made over $56,000,000 in the past 4 years by our group of stock brokers. Start making some serious money using our free binary options strategy. For more information, please visit: http://www.binarytrends.com