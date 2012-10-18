Bindle - PDF Maker 1.0 for iOS: Arrange, Crop, Title, Bind Photos as PDF

Kadikoy, Istanbul -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- DahaBaska is pleased to introduce Bindle - PDF Maker 1.0 for iOS, their productivity app that allows users to create custom Photo Books of up to 24 images, and save them as single, easily shared PDF files. The simple to use app lets users gather, arrange in order, enlarge/crop, caption, and bind together pictures downloaded from photo sharing sites, saved on a camera roll/photo library, or photographed live. The PDF Photo Books can be set up for photos shot in portrait or landscape orientation. Permanent text titles, or thought/speech bubbles superimposed over pictures can make photo viewing more interesting and entertaining.



Feature Highlights:

- Up to 24 images in each Photo Book

- Get images from any social image sharing site, such as: flickr, Picasa, Facebook, and Instagram

- Get images from Camera Roll/Photo Library or take an instant photo

- Two binding formats: 1. Album (Square), 2. Book (Vertical)

- Add captions (Speech and Thought Balloons, Headers)

- Pan & Zoom to frame the exact view you want for each image

- Convert your work to PDF

- Export to SlideShare, e-mail it, Dropbox, iBooks, Evernote, and more

- Compatible with iOS 6 and iPhone 5



Bindle takes users step by step through the process of creating their custom Photo Book. In each successive window is a help overlay, which points out key functions and controls. Step 1 is Format Selection, that is, selecting a Photo Book in either landscape or portrait orientation. Step 2 is Add Photos, where users can open a camera roll and choose one or more photos. The app includes integrated connectivity to the user's Facebook, Instagram, flickr, and Picasa accounts, and all public photos on these photo sharing/social networking sites can be downloaded and added. In addition, Bindle lets the user shoot a new photo, which can be easily added, without leaving the app.



Step 3 is Arrange, where album makers can conveniently drag any of a maximum of 24 thumbnail photos (12 per screen) into any order desired or delete any photo. Step 4 is Pan & Zoom, where users can enlarge and frame/crop images to augment composition and highlight the primary subject. In Step 5, photographers have the opportunity to enhance their photos with words. Speech bubbles and/or thought bubbles, identical to those seen in comic books worldwide, can be superimposed over any photo. Photos take on new meaning when the subject's thoughts or words complement their portrait. Bindle employs an authentic, all caps, hand-lettered, italic bold font, which makes the text-on-photo effect completely successful. Also available are text boxes, which can be used as labels, captions, or explanations.



Users Preview all their assembled photos in Step 6, and may go back and edit the position, cropping, or text of any picture. With every image arranged and edited to their satisfaction, Step 7 lets users bind all their photos permanently into a book that is saved as a PDF file. The Portable Document Format allows for very high quality viewing on nearly every platform - desktop, laptop, tablet, or smart device. Bindle's Share function lets users instantly share their PDF Photo Book via email, Dropbox, or SlideShare from within the app. Bindle also offers an Open In function, displaying icons of every app on the user's iDevice capable of opening their custom PDF Photo Book.



Functions:

- Comic Book Agent - make your own comic books

- Catalog Maker - prepare sales catalogs or product portfolios in minutes (e.g., real estate agents can quickly make their own real estate portfolios

- Presentation Maker - make smart, PDF business presentations in minutes

- Decision Facilitator - gather your choices wherever you are and ask your friends' ideas from any popular social network

- Social Sharing Friendly - with one tap, share your albums and portfolios via popular sharing services



"Whatever the category - Concerts, Friends, Vacations, Business, Events, etc. - you can gather all your photos in one place as a PDF Photo Book and easily share them with your friends," stated Serdar Gencer of DahaBaska. "Create a portfolio of photos for viewing and presentation that can be shared with anyone."



Device Requirements:

- iPhone 3GS/4/4S/5, iPod touch (3rd/4th/5th generation), and iPad 1/2/3

- Universal app optimized for display on all iOS devices

- Requires iOS 5.0 or later

- 11.7 MB



Pricing and Availability:

Bindle - PDF Maker 1.0 is $2.99 (USD) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Productivity category. Review copies are available on request.

Based in Istanbul, Turkey, multi-owner DahaBaska Digital Agency was founded by Ali Altiparmak, Salih Seckin Sevinc, and Serdar Gencer in 2010. DahaBaska is a Digital Agency focused on mobile apps and digital marketing communication. Copyright (C) 2010-2012 DahaBaska Digital Agency. All Rights Reserved.



