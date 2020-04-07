Binged.com, India's First OTT Website Covering All Major Streaming Platforms

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Binged.com is pleased to announce that they are India's first over-the-top media service website. The platform focuses on making digital content, available on major streaming platforms, binge-worthy. Ever since entertainment went online, India has set the bar high with binge watching. It is not surprising at all that the country's appetite is growing larger by the day not just in the cities but small towns as well. Streaming platforms like Hotstar, Prime, Netflix and the others have brought big screens home that too at the beck and call of the viewers. Binged.com is a blessing but not in disguise. Viewers are often left confused what to watch and what not to watch. There are many users who start a TV show or a movie only to realize that it is not as binge-worthy as they thought to be.



Binged.com covers news updates on all upcoming digital shows, originals and reviews on almost all the latest releases on popular streaming platforms. Hindi or English, Tamil or Telugu, the reviews come directly from the experts who watch the shows and give their unbiased opinions. Readers who are looking for a particular show or movie can also filter by rating and genre. They can also search for content specific to a streaming platform. Srivathsan Nadadhur, Siddartha Toleti and Rashmi Paharia, the reviewers here at Binged.com do a brilliant job evaluating the plot, expressing their opinions and supporting their criticism as well. They are professionals to the core when it comes to reviewing, however, impressing this trio is a tough nut to crack. There are very few shows that fall under the 7-8 rating and there are literally a handful of shows that go beyond.



To know more visit https://www.binged.com/



Binged.com founded in 2019 is the first ever startup in India that focuses on binge watched digital content on major streaming platforms including Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, ALT Balaji and others. Vishnu Adi is the man behind the curtain, the editor and resident IT expert.



