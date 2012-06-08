Bingocams Golden Ticket Tournament Dutch Winners Revealed

Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- The online bingo industry in the Netherlands welcomed an exciting tournament on Friday night as players battled it out for a jackpot prize of €30,000 plus a holiday to Las Vegas with €5,000 spending money. On Monday morning, Bingocams revealed the winners.



In the build up to the Golden Ticket Tournament, Bingocams members played for their chance to gain entry into the game. Only Golden Ticket holders would be granted free access into the game and tickets could be earned through a series of exciting games and promotions.



The tournament promised excitement as it offered one player the chance to win big. With a jackpot of €30,000, the tournament offered one of the biggest prizes to ever be given away at Bingocams and thus, tension ran high as players joined in the Golden Ticket Tournament room.



With the tournament over, Bingocams was proud to announce the winner to be Astrid7. Bingocams joined the celebrations as the winner was announced and joy crept over the winner’s face, as seen in the Live Win Moment video that was recorded. Bingocams members can rewatch the winning moment on the Bingocams site. Click here to navigate straight to the site.



Astrid7 was not the only winner on Friday night though. GoomY was announced as the winner of the Las Vega trip too. Bingocams promised one lucky player the chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas with €5,000 spending money. The winner would be the player who collected the most Golden Tickets prior to the game playing on Friday night.



With the Golden Ticket Tournament over, Bingocams members can expect to see many more exciting games and promotions hit the site soon. To keep up-to-date with the latest promotions, simply visit the site.