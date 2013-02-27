Binns Kitchens + Bathrooms Design Showcased at Interior Design Show 2013

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- The kitchen and bathroom are often the most important rooms in making a house a home. They are both a private and a shared space, requiring design and functionality while having a premium on the details that make them welcoming, relaxing environments. Binns is a Canadian company providing customized kitchens and bathrooms, and recently displayed the BeauxArts.02 kitchen in partnership with SieMatic at the Interior Design Show 2013. The Interior Design Show is Canada’s design fair featuring the newest and most innovative in international and Canadian products and designs presented by 300 exhibitors.



The guiding principles of the SieMatic BeauxArts.02 kitchen are clearly defined on the Binns website as: “design using tension; a juxtaposition of unexpected elements to tell your own personal style and story.”



The custom kitchens are created by Binns’ designers in creative collaboration with the client, and use a variety of distinctive features. The SieMatic BeauxArts.02 uses combinations of stone-finished countertops, glossy cabinet doors and bevelled matt metal fronts, which contrast with the furniture elements of the rich ebony walnut pantry to create unique spaces inspired by unconventional kitchen elements.



The custom bathroom designs on offer demonstrate extraordinary variety and individuality, from almost fantastical high-sided freestanding bathtubs to floor-level open-plan shower spaces. The meshing of classical and contemporary furniture styles and integrated countertops has sparked excitement among industry professionals, continuing Binns’ award-winning reputation.



“For those looking for custom kitchens in Toronto, there couldn’t be a better choice than Binns. Our recent showcase at the Interior Design Show has reaffirmed our dedication to creativity and individuality in making a functional space one of creative design and personal expression. Our kitchens are an entirely different experience, prioritizing originality and unique layouts while still providing elegant and ergonomic functionality. The design we demonstrated at the Toronto Interior Design show was extremely well received by experts and the public alike, and we hope to be installing similar designs in homes across Ontario soon,” explains Keith Binns, Director of Business Development.



About Binns

Binns has certified kitchen and bathroom designers on staff. They have knowledge and expertise, and have won many national and international design awards for creating beautiful, functional spaces. The Toronto showroom has over 5,000 square feet and our second location has over 6,000 square feet, both with fully decorated kitchen and bath displays. You can make your selections with ease when you see our showroom displays, or go online to see images. For more information, please visit: http://www.binns.net