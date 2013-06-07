Bintan Lagoon Resort Brings Opportunities to Spend a Luxurious Vacation in Indonesia

Lagoi, Riau -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Bintan Lagoon Resort is pleased to announce their special summer holiday packages for the worldwide holidaymakers to spend a great vacation in Indonesia amidst unlimited fun and luxury. The resort is well known for its spectacular golf course which draws golf lovers from across the globe. This world renowned golf course witnesses several professional golf tournaments every year, such as the SPGA (Singapore Professional Golfers’ Association) tournament, and vacationers may get an opportunity to take part in such a spectacular event during their stay in the resort. The SPGA golf tournament took place a couple of months ago and the resort was a hotspot of the worldwide golfing enthusiasts at that time.



Besides such exciting events, Bintan Lagoon Resort offers a lot of enjoyment and excitement to its guests. The resort has a full crew of English speaking polite personnel who assist guests and always endeavor to make their stay comfortable and fun-filled. Moreover, the resort releases promotional offers from time to time which can allow tourists to grab amazing Indonesia Holiday Deals at discount prices.



They offer a number of choices to their guests and thus one can have a great holiday the way he or she wishes to. They offer different styles and ways of holidaying and perhaps this is their one of their key specialties. For example, one may choose to stay in beautiful seaside resorts or in hillside villas. The reception desk manager of the resort maintains, “We give you several options from deluxe rooms, cottages, sea facing resorts to hillside villas. Whatever option you prefer, the ultimate fun, serenity and comfort will always be available.”



Bintan Lagoon Resort serves thousands of guests every year. Many of them prefer to spend their holiday in a traditional Indonesian way. This gives them an opportunity to learn about the Indonesian culture and traditions very closely. Many guests love to feast on the local Indonesian cuisines that bring them a unique oriental culinary delight. The resort is a safe and secure place for the tourists coming from any part of the world, and they receive all possible assistance from the resort staff so that their holiday can turn memorable and eventful. One can check more details about the resort and can check all promotional offers and packages by visiting their website http://www.bintanlagoonresort.net/ .



Bintan Lagoon Resort is a luxurious beach resort located on the Bintan Island in Indonesia. The Resort is well-known for its luxurious rooms, villas and golf courses. Setup in the background of a pristine beachfront, it covers an extensive area allowing guests to take part in many types of fun-filled activities. The resort is very popular among the leisure and corporate guests from around the globe.



