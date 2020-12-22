Bio-Based Polypropylene (PP) Market Latest Research Report Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2027 : The Dow Chemical Company, Global Bioenergies SA, Trellis

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- The Bio-Based Polypropylene (PP) market is set to attain a valuation of USD 63.1 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for polypropylene from the construction and automotive sector and increased environment health awareness are the primary factors for market growth. The applications of Bio-Based Polypropylene (PP) are widespread in several industries including automotive, construction, electronics and industrial applications.

Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the Bio-Based Polypropylene (PP) market is crude oil price fluctuations, increasing cost of petroleum-based chemicals and developments in chemical and biotechnology processing. Numerous government laws and regulations favouring the manufacturing and use of bio-based products are also acting as a positive factor for the expansion of the market. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the easy availability of shale gas may have a retarding impact on market growth.



To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3057



The report also considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key factors influencing the growth of the market. The report provides a panoramic coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Bio-Based Polypropylene (PP) Market. According to our analysts, the market is poised to show lucrative growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report further offers an overview of the market landscape, economic slowdown, and supply chain disruptions.



Key participants include The Dow Chemical Company, Global Bioenergies SA, Trellis Earth Products, Inc., Braskem S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., DowDuPont, Exxon Mobil, Biobent Polymers and Neste.



Regional Analysis

According to reports, Europe dominated the Bio-Based Polypropylene (PP) market globally. This is due to well-established and developed automotive industry in the region. The increase in automotive manufacturing in nations like Spain and France may also support the market expansion in this region. However, the sectors were negatively impacted due to COVID-19 outbreak in these European nations, particularly in the first three quarters of 2020.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Bio-based Polypropylene market on the basis of Source, Application, End-user, and region:



Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Corn

- Sugarcane

- Beet

- Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Injection

- Textile

- Films

- Others



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3057



End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Automotive

- Electronics

- Construction

- Industrial applications

- Others



Main Objectives of the Report:

- Study and forecast of the market size of Bio-Based Polypropylene (PP) Industry

- Analysis of global players along with SWOT analysis, market value, and global position of the players

- Assessment of key regions of the world along with their market potential, advantage, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and risks

- Identification of the significant trends and emerging trends of the Bio-Based Polypropylene (PP) industry

- Analysis of the drivers and restraints and opportunities to identify growth segments

- Strategic analysis of the growth trends of each market segment

- Analysis of the competitive landscapes along with expansions, agreements, new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and other strategic business plans

- Comprehensive profiling of the key players of the industry to provide a competitive edge to the reader

- SWOT analysis, feasibility study, investment return analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to provide a comprehensive study of the key players

- Extensive study of key market segments including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bio-based-polypropylene-pp-market



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com