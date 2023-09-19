Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2023 -- Bio Decontamination Market was valued at approximately $238 million in 2023. It is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching an estimated worth of $339 million by the year 2028. This growth is expected to occur at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

The driving factors behind the robust expansion of this market primarily include the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections and the increasing number of medical procedures being performed. However, it's important to note that the growth of the Bio Decontamination Market may face challenges due to safety concerns associated with the use of hazardous chemicals.



Germany in European bio decontamination market to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.

The Europe bio decontamination Market is segmented into Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the UK, and the Rest of Europe. Germany is projected to occupy the highest share during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence infectious diseases, also country is leading manufacturers of high-quality medical equipment which generates high demand for bio decontamination products and services used by medical device manufacturers.



Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies in End user' bio decontamination market to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.



Based on the end user, the Bio Decontamination Market is segmented into Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies, Life Sciences & Biotechnology Research Organizations, Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities. The Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies registered the highest CAGR, as these sectors primarily need decontamination to ensure the safety, integrity, and quality of their products, as well as to maintain regulatory compliance hence the growth in these sectors will drive the growth of bio decontamination market.



Japan dominates the Asia Pacific bio decontamination market



The APAC bio decontamination market is segmented into Japan, China, India, and Rest of Apac. In 2022, Japan accounted for the largest share of the Asian bio decontamination market. The large share of Japan can be attributed to high prevalence of HAIs, with antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) infections caused by MRSA being the most prevalent type of HAIs and having the highest senior population ratio in the world.



Bio Decontamination Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections

2. Increasing number of surgical procedures

3. Growing outsourcing of bio decontamination services to third-party providers

4. Rising growth in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry

5. Stringent regulatory guidelines for pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies



Restraints:



1. Use of manual bio decontamination methods in emerging economies

2. Rising adoption of single-use medical devices

3. Availability of alternative techniques



Opportunities:



1. Growing healthcare sector in emerging markets

2. Increasing establishment of pharmaceutical & medical device companies

3. Rising adoption of nitrogen dioxide bio decontamination

4. Increasing number of hospitals and healthcare facilities



Challenges:



1. Challenges associated with equipment & technology costs

2. Variability of pathogen resistance

3. Safety concerns regarding hazardous chemicals



Trends:



1. Increasing focus on infection control

2. Adoption of eco-friendly decontamination products



Key Market Players:



The significant players in the Bio Decontamination market are Steris PLC (US), Ecolab (US), TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc (US), JCE Biotechnology (France), Fedegari Autoclavi SpA (Italy), Zhejiang TAILIN Bioengineering Co., LTD (China), Howorth Air Technology Ltd. (UK), Solidfog Technologies (Belgium), ClorDiSys (US), Amira (Italy)



Recent Developments:



- In July 22, Ecolab's (US) Bioquell HPV-AQ received an authorized approval for use in all territories of the European Union and the European Economic Area.



- In Dec 2022, the TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc (US) launched new SteraMist products, which include the Select Plus-a hybrid product consisting of the Company's current Surface Select and Environment systems. (The system is 24 volts, allowing for universal outlet usage and convert more of the hydrogen peroxide BIT Solution to hydroxyl radicals thus lowering H2O2 PPM levels allowing for faster turnaround time).



