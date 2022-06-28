Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Bio Decontamination Market by Product (Equipment, Services, Consumables), Agent (Hydrogen Peroxide, Nitrogen, Peracetic Acid), Type (Room Decontamination, Chamber Decontamination), End User (Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is valued at an estimated USD 159 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 227 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3%.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Bio Decontamination Market"

181 – Tables

31 – Figures

194 – Pages



The rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections and the increasing number of surgical procedures are the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. Also, emerging markets are estimated to offer significant growth opportunities to players operating in the market during the forecast period.



The equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the bio decontamination market, by product& service segment, in 2021



Based on product & service type, the bio decontamination market is segmented into equipment, consumables, and service. Large number of end users are opting for automated equipment over manually operated equipment and manual processes for the decontamination of the site due to their higher efficiency and accuracy. This is a major factor resulting in a large market share of equipment. Additionally, factors such as the launch of new and advanced instruments, portability, minimal footprint, and the need for less manual intervention are driving the growth of this segment.



Pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Based on end user, the global bio decontamination market is segmented into pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturing companies, hospitals & healthcare facilities, and life sciences & biotechnology research organizations. This can be attributed to increased pressure in pharmaceutical and medical device industry to ensure the integrity of their products and maintain manufacturing facilities. Further the growth in these sectors in Asia Pacific region has boosted the market growth.



North America is the largest regional market for Bio Decontamination Market



The global Bio Decontamination Market has been segmented into four major regions-North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world. The North America hold the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the growing demand for bio decontamination technologies from the healthcare industry to minimize the occurrence of HAIs, the rising number of surgeries, and the presence of major players in the region.



The major players operating in this Bio Decontamination Market are Steris PLC (US), Ecolab (US), TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc (US), JCE Biotechnology (France), Fedegari Autoclavi SpA (Italy), Zhejiang TAILIN Bioengineering Co., LTD (US), Howorth Air Technology Ltd. (UK), and Solidfog Technologies (Belgium)



