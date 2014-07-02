Bio Energy Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Bio energy is a renewable source of energy that is made available from materials derived from biological sources. Biomass is a matter derived from plants and animals available on renewable basis. It includes wood and agricultural crops, wood waste, sugarcane, municipal organic waste, manure, etc. Bio energy is derived after bio mass conversion which can be used as fuel or can be processed first into gases and liquids and then used to produce bio energy. It is energy produced by the living organism or recently living bio organisms and by their metabolic byproducts. The combustion of biomass generates pollution like other methods used to generate energy. The burning of biofuels doesn’t result in net increase of carbon dioxide as the carbon in the biofuels was extracted by growing plants in the environment. Some of the agricultural products are specifically grown for producing bio energy called as feedstock. Feedstock is generally converted into liquid fuel which can be further used easily. It generally includes corn & soybeans, flaxseed and rapeseed which are primarily grown in the United States and in Europe.



Globally, the demand for energy is increasing continuously. One of the solutions to supply is bio energy which is emerging with the demand. Growing concern on reducing the green house gas under the Kyoto Protocol has promoted the use of conventional sources of energy such as bio mass and bio energy. Also the increasing prices of the various sources of energy and reducing fossils has driven the market for bio energy. Bio energy contributes to spread the energy mix and there is variety of feedstock for bio energy.



Some of the factors driving the market for bio energy also include concern about energy independence, energy security and environmental impacts which are associated with the use of non-renewable sources of energy. It is also considered as a tool to stimulate rural development and provide new market to forestry and agricultural sectors. With the increasing interest in the bio energy market there are also many challenges related to knowledge, economics and technology. The burning of forest biomass is opposed by many environmental groups as the carbon produced increases the green house gas emissions. The growing demand for energy and the need for electricity are some of the opportunities for the bio mass market.



Since Bio energy is the energy which is derived from the conversion of bio mass. Bio mass are mainly are of two types namely raw bio mass and secondary biomass. Raw biomass includes agricultural and forestry products such as crops, manure, grasses and aquatic products. And secondary biomass includes material that comes from processed raw biomass such as cotton, paper, natural rubber, cooking oil and card board. The Bio energy can be segmented into two parts that is liquid biofuels and solid biofuels. The liquid biofuels have seen a high demand in the market as it can be used to replace petroleum based systems and transports. Solid biofuels includes wood, manure and charcoal which can be burned for heat or used to produce electricity. Bio energy such as liquid biofuels has attracted much investment globally as they have several applications majorly in industries and automobiles. Many countries such as the US, UK, Mauritius and in South-east Asia have used agricultural waste to produce electricity.



Some of the key players in the bio mass energy sector are Solazyme, Kior, LanzaTech, Honeywell UOP, Novozymes, POET, Gevo and Sapphire Energy among others. Some of the new entrants in this field includes DSM, Butamax, Boeing, Renewable Energy Group, Valero, Ensyn and Fiberight.



