A bio-fertilizer is a fertilizer that is applied to seeds, plants surfaces, soil or interior of the plant for promoting growth of the plant. Bio-fertilizer name itself says that it contains living microorganisms. These fertilizers are exceedingly beneficial in enriching soil fertility and fulfilling plant nutrient requirements by supplying the organic nutrients through microorganism and their by-products. Due to this, bio fertilizers are completely free from chemicals and do not harm plants or soil in any way. Bio-fertilizers are considered to be very eco-friendly agro-product, hence demand for bio fertilizers is increasing day-by-day. There are two types of important bio-fertilizers group that are Azolla-Anabena symbiosis and Rhizobium.



by Type (Nitrogen-Fixing, Phosphate-Solubilizing), Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment)



Market Drivers:

Increasing farmers attention towards enhancing crop yield

Increasing purchasing power of consumers

Increasing need of food supply to meet the demand of growing population

Rising cases of crop loss owing to insect and pest attacks



Market Trends:

Rising number of organizations promoting integrated pest management techniques

Focus towards organic products i.e. more eco-friendly product

Government initiatives to spread awareness regarding ecological products



Opportunities:

Expansion in the local market and widespread dealer channel

Stringent regulations agains

High investments by major players

Government support through providing subsidized products the farmers

Technological advancements in the field of agriculture



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



