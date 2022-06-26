According to AMA, the Global Bio Fertilizers market is expected to see growth rate of 14.2% and may see market size of USD2.91 Billion by 2027.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are:
Novozymes (Denmark), National Fertilizers (India), Madras Fertilizers (India), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (India), Rizobacter (India), T.Stanes (India), Camson Bio Technologies (India), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (India), Lallemand (India), Nutramax Laboratories (United States), Biomax (India).
Scope of the Report of Bio Fertilizers
A bio-fertilizer is a fertilizer that is applied to seeds, plants surfaces, soil or interior of the plant for promoting growth of the plant. Bio-fertilizer name itself says that it contains living microorganisms. These fertilizers are exceedingly beneficial in enriching soil fertility and fulfilling plant nutrient requirements by supplying the organic nutrients through microorganism and their by-products. Due to this, bio fertilizers are completely free from chemicals and do not harm plants or soil in any way. Bio-fertilizers are considered to be very eco-friendly agro-product, hence demand for bio fertilizers is increasing day-by-day. There are two types of important bio-fertilizers group that are Azolla-Anabena symbiosis and Rhizobium.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
by Type (Nitrogen-Fixing, Phosphate-Solubilizing), Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment)
Market Drivers:
Increasing farmers attention towards enhancing crop yield
Increasing purchasing power of consumers
Increasing need of food supply to meet the demand of growing population
Rising cases of crop loss owing to insect and pest attacks
Market Trends:
Rising number of organizations promoting integrated pest management techniques
Focus towards organic products i.e. more eco-friendly product
Government initiatives to spread awareness regarding ecological products
Opportunities:
Expansion in the local market and widespread dealer channel
Stringent regulations agains
High investments by major players
Government support through providing subsidized products the farmers
Technological advancements in the field of agriculture
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
