BIO FIZZ Creators Launch Crowdfunding Project

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- SPOKANE, WA - With a $10,000 goal the creators of BIO FIZZ, a one hundred percent all-natural probiotic energy soda, have launched a crowdfunding project in order to fund the process of bringing the product to market. Funds raised will provide resources for bottling costs, distribution and advertisement. With a wide range of distributors already prepared to offer BIO FIZZ in stores funding for the product is the only challenge at present to the creators of the healthful soda. “The health benefits of the product are mind-boggling to say the least. Their merits speak for themselves.” said Michael Fix, a representative of BIO FIZZ.



In a shift toward total health in a soda the low caloric beverage is derived from either fruit juice or tea leaves. Additionally a single serving of BIO FIZZ contains as many probiotics as eating five servings of yogurt. Wholly organic the carbonated drink delivers a powerful daily dose of live and active probiotic cultures called Lactobacillus plantarum299v, a well-studied probiotic strain formulated for daily digestive health. Probiotics improve core digestive health and support the immune system and are thereby proven to be an important factor in human wellness as seventy percent of the body’s immune system dwells in the digestive tract.



“There have been other companies that have advertised putting probiotics in their food items, pills and powders but the truth is, by the time those products hit the digestive system they are ninety-nine percent ineffective.” said Fix. So what’s the BIO FIZZ secret? The carbonation of the drink combined with the heartiness of the Lactobacillus plantarum299v guarantee that consumers will have an average of ninety-six percent probiotic survival rate. To add to the benefits, the drink is refreshingly dairy-free, soy-free and vegan.



With a wide array of prototypes current flavors for the drink are Berry Tea, Orange Mango, Pomegranate Lime, Lemon Lime, Green Tea, Guava, and Cherry Cola which so happens to be made with real cherries. There will be ten flavors in total ready for the marketplace at the drink’s launch. Creators of the product plan to have up to thirty flavors available after one year of the products resounding success.



