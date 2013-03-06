Ithaca Sports Now Offering Free Shipping on All Bio Freeze Specials

Ithaca, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Ithaca Sports, a premier retailer for sports medicine and first aid based in central New York, is pleased to announce that it will cover the cost of shipping on all of its Bio freeze specials. Bio freeze pain reliever is the number one clinically used and recommended muscle rub product on the market.



Bio freeze contains USP-grade menthol as its active ingredients, making it highly effective for short term pain relief and faster recovery from injury. It can be applied to all kinds of affected areas and according to the manufacturer can help to relieve pain from muscle sprains, muscle strains, sore muscles, sore joints, arthritis, bruises, and more. Four out of five topical analgesic users prefer Bio freeze, but they won’t find it over-the-counter. To get it, customers must turn to health care providers or online health specialty stores like Ithaca Sports.



In addition to its selection of excellent and affordable Bio freeze products, Ithaca Sports offers a variety of superior sports medicine and first aid products. According to a spokesperson, “Our store is owned and operated by a Certified Athletic Trainer, and we carefully choose only the best products on the market.” Some of their other product categories include elastic bandages, ankle braces and supports, mouth guards, shoe inserts, athletic tape and wraps, first aid and wound care, and pain relief.



About Ithaca Sports

For a number of years, Ithaca Sports has provided the highest quality sports medicine and first aid products to customers in central New York and across the United States. What makes the company unique is the way it uses health care professionals to test each product, ensuring that every product is effective and worthwhile. From Bio freeze products to athletic supplies, Ithaca Sports has proven itself to be the very best place to get all of your sports medicine and first aid products. For further detail please visit, http://www.ithacasports.com/.