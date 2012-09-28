Bio-Implants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Market Share and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Bio-implants are bioengineered products known to be of human or animal origin used in the different fields of ENT. Generally, these bio-implants are offered for safeguarding after tissue replacement. These bio-implants are made up of biosynthetic materials known as collagen or it can also be made with tissue-engineered products such as artificial tissues or skin. Bio-implants cover a wide variety of products such as orthopedic artificial implants and cardiac pacemakers as these products are implanted completely in the body of the patient.



North America is estimated to be the largest market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, but in the coming years North America is expected to face a fall in this segment due to increase in taxation and the austerity measures of the Federal Government. Moreover, Euro crisis in the European countries is also likely to hinder the growth of the bio-implant market in the near future. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth due to government funding and foreign investments.



The rising ageing population and increasing incidences of chronic illness such as old age-related trauma, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular diseases, and congenital and neuropathic disorders are likely to drive this market further in the future.



Some of the major players in the bio-implants market are Tornier N.V. (The Netherlands), Biomet, Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Synthes (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), , and others.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



