Bio-Path Holdings Expands Reach of Non-Toxic Cancer Treatment

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Bio-Path Holdings Inc., (OTCQX: BPTH) (“Bio-Path”), recently announced development of its lead cancer drug, BP-100-1.01 (Liposomal Grb-2), for the treatment of triple negative and inflammatory breast cancer, both of which currently have no treatment and high mortality rates. The drug is currently being tested in clinical trials on blood cancers, and many late stage cancer patients in the trial have stabilized their disease.



Liposomal Grb-2 is different from other cancer treatments because it uses a non-toxic lipid delivery technology in combination with antisense technology that blocks the production of the proteins in the cell that cause the cancer without killing the entire cell.



“Several attempts have been made to develop antisense technology, but these results have produced toxicity and poor uptake into diseased cells,” said Peter Nielsen, CEO of Bio-Path. “Bio-Path’s technology is unique because it creates no toxicity and has widespread uptake into target cells. This is a game changing story that can change the way that cancer is being treated.”



Bio-Path’s drug candidate Liposomal Grb2 has what MD Anderson researchers describe as disruptive technology, a potential game changer. MD Anderson and Bio -Path Holdings also say there are “Signs of anti-Leukemia” in the first four Cohorts.



With these developments, Nielsen believes Bio-Path is a high-growth investment opportunity due to the initial two drug candidates alone, high profile blood cancer salvage therapy and severe need triple negative and inflammatory breast cancer. The delivery technology template can also be expanded outside cancer, which could lead to numerous new drug candidates and a tremendous potential for licensing.



“Bio-Path is a great story,” Nielson said. “Investors looking for that high-growth portion of their portfolio should look at Bio-Path. It is now quickly approaching major value appreciation events; we have two initial drug candidates that have a market potential of $4+ billion.”



Grant Zeng, a Certified Financial Analyst, recently wrote on Zacks.com that Bio-Path stocks are now an attractive investment opportunity and are currently under-valued.



“By comparing it to its peers in the biotech industry and considering the potential of its drug delivery technology and progresses the company has made in the past few months, we think Bio-Path’s stock should be trading around $1.00 per share, which values the Company at about $62 million in market cap,” Zeng wrote.



About Bio-Path

Bio-Path was founded with technology licensed from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the largest shareholder, and maintains a strong working relationship with the cancer center. For more information on treatments being developed or investment opportunities, visit the company’s website http://www.biopathholdings.com



Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including Bio-Path's ability to raise needed additional capital on a timely basis in order for it to continue its operations, have success in the clinical development of its technologies, the timing of enrollment and release of data in such clinical studies and the accuracy of such data, limited patient populations of early stage clinical studies and the possibility that results from later stage clinical trials with much larger patient populations may not be consistent with earlier stage clinical trials, and such other risks which are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These documents are available on request from Bio-Path Holdings. Any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Contact:

Peter Nielsen

832-971-6616