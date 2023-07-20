Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Bio-PET market to witness a CAGR of 11.33% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Bio-PET Market Breakdown by Application (Food and beverages product, Utilities material, Other) by Type (Dimethyl Terephthalate Process, Terephthalic Acid Process) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Bio-PET market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.4 Billion at a CAGR of 11.33% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 3.1 Billion.



Bio-PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) is a bio-based alternative to traditional PET, which is derived from fossil fuels. It is made from renewable resources such as sugarcane and corn, and it has similar physical properties to traditional PET, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, including packaging and textiles.



Bio-PET market - Key Segment Analysis



The market share growth by the Utilities material segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Growing demand for bio-based materials that reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Government regulations and policies promoting the use of sustainable materials..



Bio-PET market - Competition Analysis

The global Bio-PET market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Teijin (Japan), Arkema (France), Toray Industries (Japan), Exxon Mobil (United States), Ineos (United Kingdom), SCG Chemicals (Thailand), Tianan Biologic Materials (China), Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Japan), Anellotec (United States), Coca Cola Co. (United States).



Bio-PET market - Geographical Outlook

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Bio-PET market. According to our research, the region will account for 13.6% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by Growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Increasing adoption of bio-based materials in various industries..



What key data is demonstrated in this Bio-PET market report?

- CAGR of the market during the forecast period

- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Bio-PET market between 2023 and 2028

- Precise estimation of the size of the Bio-PET market and its contribution to the parent market

- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

- Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Bio-PET market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

- Overview of Bio-PET Market

- Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

- Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry



- Bio-PET Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

- Bio-PET Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

- Bio-PET Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

- Bio-PET Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

- Competitive Situation and Trends

- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

- Bio-PET Cost Analysis

- Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Research Conclusions



