According to AMA, the Global Bio-pharma market is expected to see growth rate of 10.1% and may see market size of USD520.8 Billion by 2024.



This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Pfizer Inc (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services (United States), Sanofi (France), Amgen (United States), AbbVie (United States), Merck & Co. Inc (United States), Biogen Idec (United States), Bayer AG (Germany), Eli Lilly and Company (United States), Novartis AG (Switzerland) and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (United Kingdom)



Biopharmaceuticals are produced through biotechnology methods involving recombinant DNA techniques, purification processes and hybridoma techniques. Biopharmaceutical production involves the use of biological sources, either live organisms or their active components. A continuous rise in the number of patients suffering from critical diseases, especially in developed countries and developing countries as well, are getting more oriented towards treatments



Market Drivers

- Increasing Acceptance for Bio-Pharmaceuticals and Significant Market Demand

- The Surging Number of Chronic Diseases Patients and Geriatric Population

Market Trend

- Introduction of Innovative BioPharma Worldwide

- The Growth of Outsourcing of Bio-Pharmaceutical Labeling and Packaging

Restraints

- Need for High-End Manufacturing Requirements

- Lack of Proper Supply Chain, and Awareness Among Consumers of New Products

Opportunities

- Increased Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Pharmaceuticals

- The Rapid Growth of BioPharm in Asia-Pacific Regions

Challenges

- High Cost, Complexity and Regulatory Scrutiny

- Limited R&D Infrastructure in Developing Nations



The Global Bio-pharma Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF), Interferons, Recombinant Human Insulin, Erythropoietin, Vaccines, Growth Hormones, Purified Proteins, Others), Application (Metabolic Disorders, Oncology, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases, Others), Sales Channel (Prescriptive, OTC)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



