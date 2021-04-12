New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Bio preservation Market: Overview



The Global Bio Preservation Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from USD 2.84 Billion in 2019 to USD 5.63 Billion in 2027. Growth in investment in research and development will impact market development. An upsurge in the number of bio-banks for the storage of biological products, which can be used in different types of medical research, will also encourage the market demand. Bio preservation is used to preserve bio specimens of plasma, saliva, and purified DNA. This technique enhances shelf life and ensures the purity and stability of bio specimens. It also acts as a storage for tissues, organs, and cells. Initiatives by the government to support the market will further drive its demand.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3470



Market Drivers



The rising trend for the preservation of sperm and human egg growth in preserving newborn stem cells is growing due to long-term benefits, such as fighting against cancer, autism, and other diseases. Furthermore, a rise in personalized medicine and the increasing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases are driving the market demand.



Regional Landscape



The North American market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for the preservation of tissue specimens, blood, including the frozen bio-specimen of a tumor. The European region is witnessing an increase owing to a growth in the number of births and a rise in the preservation of the umbilical cord. Asia Pacific has the highest prevalence rate of cancer, which is creating a demand for stem cell therapies in the region. The region is projected to hold a 23.4% market share by the year 2027.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Biopreservation market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Biopreservation market are listed below:



Merck KGaA, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Avantor, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Exact Sciences Corporation, BioLife Solutions, Inc., and Worthington Industries, Inc., BioCision, and Chart Industries, Inc., among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Biospecimen Equipment



Biopreservation Media



Cryogenic Storage Systems



Freezers



Refrigerators



Thawing Equipment



Biospecimen Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Organs



Human Tissue Samples



Stem Cells



Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Research Applications



Therapeutic Applications



Clinical Trials



Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Gene Banks



Biobanks



Hospitals



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3470



Radical Features of the Biopreservation Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Biopreservation market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Biopreservation industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Biopreservation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Biopreservation Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Biopreservation Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Biopreservation Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Biopreservation Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3470



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.