Bio Tech Pest Control Wins 5 Star Talk of the Town Award

Spring, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Proudly serving the Houston Texas area for over 20 years, Bio Tech Pest Control is honored to win the 2013 'Talk of the Town' News Customer Satisfaction Award. Recognizing companies that provide outstanding customer service, less than 5% of businesses that were reviewed qualified for this prestigious award. Bio Tech loves to 'wow' its customers by providing courteous, efficient service, and the 2013 Talk of the Town award is recognition of the company's commitment to always going above and beyond to satisfy its valued clients.



Bio Tech began with a unique once-a-year program for pest control. Rather than having to call every few months to schedule pest treatments, the once-a-year treatment provides guaranteed peace of mind - freedom from pests - for a full year. Bio Tech's services evolved and now provide the most technologically advanced extermination services in Houston, including natural pest control.



Natural pest control techniques and materials have the least impact on the environment while still providing the level of protection family's expect. Heavy emphasis is placed on processes that carry the least severe environmental impact possible while providing the most effective and specific deterrent to the specific pest being removed.



While many companies offer dubious claims on the internet, Bio Tech Pest proudly offers 'big city' service, but with the friendly and helpful approach that small, Texas towns are famous for delivering. The 5 Star Talk of the Town award for 2013 is recognition of the 20+ years of excellent service in Houston, TX. Bio Tech seeks to maintain its sterling reputation in both the industry and local community and continue to serve its valued Houston neighbors.



About Bio-Tech

Bio-Tech was founded for the purpose of providing quality pest control that is safe, effective, convenient, and affordable. Learn more at http://www.BioTechPest.com/