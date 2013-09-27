BioAccSysAustralia to Launch FingerTec Time Attendance with MYOB EXO Software

Gold Coast, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- BioAccSys is a considered as one of the best reputable and authorized distributors of FingerTec control systems and time attendance. At present, this company is releasing the latest version of FingerTec’s management software. This software is designed to give support and integration capabilities with the top payroll processing systems.



The company’s best product is intended to help both small and huge firms in monitoring their employees. With this system, people can provide not just a closer staff monitoring. It also helps in reducing administrative overheads and job costing. Using these biometric time clocks also decrease time theft and automate payroll systems.



The biometric time clocks allow every user to get timesheets accurately. They are also using electronic timesheet data to automate payroll. Therefore, they don’t need to spend more time and effort in tracking their employee’s daily attendance. MYOB EXO software offers a timesheet feature where the users can import timesheets in a number of formats. Unlike others, FingerTec’s time clock hardware is proven safe and reliable to use. This product also includes 24-months warranty service for customer’s satisfaction.



Melissa Vandak of St James Aged Care Centre claimed, “We found it very easy to use and to have access to real time information was the greatest feature. We are able to export the data to our payroll system to generate exceptional reports. Since we started using the Q2i we have purchased 3 additional units for our associated aged care centres”.



Through having the products of BioAccSys Australia, users are certain that they are getting the best type. Both biometric time clock and MYOB software saves time management. They also offer fast and easy staff reporting, easy-to-use employee management system and take every user’s business into the next level.



About BioAccSys

BioAccSys is not an ordinary company. They are filled with experts and always willing to satisfy the needs of their customers. That’s the main reason why their products market to all company users.



To learn on how biometric access system saves your business money and time, simply contact our company at 1800 783 782. You are also free to visit our office at Level 13, 50 Cavill Avenue, Surfers Paradise Gold Coast, Queensland 4217, Australia. You can also send your inquiries directly to our website at www.bioaccsys.com.au or email to pradip@bioaccsys.com.au.



Company: Biometric Access Systems Pty Ltd.

Address: Level 13, 50 Cavill Avenue, Surfers Paradise

Gold Coast, Queensland 4217, Australia

Website: http://www.bioaccsys.com.au

Contact No.: 1800 783 782