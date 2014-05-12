Bioactive Ingredients Market Worth $33.6 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The report “Bioactive Ingredients & Product Market by Ingredient (Probiotics, Proteins, Plant Extracts, Minerals, Vitamins, Fibers, Carotenoids), by Product (Functional Foods, & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition, Personal Care) - Global trends & forecast to 2018”, is published by MarketsandMarkets . According to the report, the bioactive ingredients market is estimated to grow from $23.8 billion in 2013 to $33.6 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse 131 market data tables and 35 figures spread through 324 pages and in-depth TOC on “Bioactive Ingredients & Product Market - Global trends & forecast to 2018"

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The bioactive ingredients market is an emerging sector with various stakeholders such as raw material suppliers, processors, product manufacturers, and end-use consumers. The products include functional food, beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition, and personal care items. The bioactive products and ingredients market are inter-dependent on each other as any shift in one will have a direct impact on the other. Growing awareness and reliability on bioactive products is offering a strong consumer base for the market. Bioactive ingredients are essential for various health purposes and to prevent chronic diseases that may occur due to lack of required nutrients in the body.



Fibers & specialty carbohydrates: Most widely used ingredient; phytochemicals & plant extracts are expected to experience promising growth in the future



The major bioactive ingredients include prebiotics, probiotics, amino acids, peptides & proteins, Omega 3 & structured lipids, phytochemicals & plant extracts, minerals, vitamins, fibers & specialty carbohydrates, carotenoids & antioxidants. These ingredients are obtained from the various plant sources, suppliers, poultry farms, etc., and are served in the form of functional foods, beverages, personal care products, and supplements to the consumers. With changing lifestyles, consumers are turning to healthy diets and are more concerned about the consumption of healthy nutrients. This is also due to a fear of nutrient deficiency and chronic diseases. Therefore, the market for these ingredients is getting a push and is served with wide opportunities.



Asia-Pacific: Dominant market for bioactive ingredients



On the whole, the market in the Asia-Pacific region dominates, with the highest growth rate and share. The market holds power here because of the ever-growing population and urbanization in various developing nations of the region. The market here is expected to experience a growth of 7.4% from 2013 to 2018.The four nations with the most potential in the bioactive industry are India, China, Brazil, and Russia.



Dietary supplements hold the largest market share whereas functional beverages expected to grow at highest rate.



Dietary supplements form the major application of bioactive ingredients as earlier it served as pharmaceutical products. Hence, the majority of ingredients were served in the form of tablets, capsules, etc. In most of the nations, people are not aware of concept of functional food and beverages. However, the concept is getting familiar with growth and development in the economy. The market for dietary supplements is expected to reach $13.0 billion by 2018 whereas that for functional

beverages is expected to experience the highest growth rate of 7.4% from 2013 to 2018.



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