Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bioactive Wound Care Market in the US 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Bioactive Wound Care market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.26 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in elderly population in the US. The Bioactive Wound Care market in the US has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of antimicrobial dressings. However, the presence of substitutes to bioactive wound care products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Bioactive Wound Care Market in the US 2012-2016 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the Bioactive Wound Care market in the US and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include 3M Healthcare, ConvaTec Inc., Mlnlycke Health Care AB, and Smith & Nephew plc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Coloplast A/S, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Covidien plc, Organogenesis Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, and Systagenix Wound Management Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



3M Healthcare, ConvaTec Inc., Mlnlycke Health Care AB, and Smith & Nephew plc, Coloplast A/S, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Covidien plc, Organogenesis Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, and Systagenix Wound Management Ltd.



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