Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The global bioanalytical testing services market size is expected to reach USD 4.33 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing emphasis on analytical testing of biosimilars and biologics, growing demand for outsourcing analytical testing services, and rising research and development expenditure in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sectors are some key factors driving market revenue growth.



The report presents an overview of the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market, which clearly define its position on a global level. Furthermore, detailed insights into the geographical spectrum of the market and a concise study of the key market contenders are among the most prominent components of the global Bioanalytical Testing Services market report.



Some Key Findings from the Report:



In February 2021, Eurofins Scientific acquired Beacon Discovery. This acquisition helped Eurofins to provide a complete drug discovery experience, knowledge, and support the development of new therapeutics.

Serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies segment is expected to register a 12.0% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing application of serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies in drug development procedures.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and development activities, rising requirement of biologic pipeline development, and growing adoption of advanced technologies in bioanalytical testing services are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Charles River Laboratories, Medpace, Inc., Wuxi AppTec, IQVIA, Inc, SGS SA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Intertek Group plc, PRA Health Sciences, Syneos Health, and Frontage Laboratories, Inc.



Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global bioanalytical testing services market based on type, application, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cell-based Assays

Virology Testing

Method Development Optimization and Validation

Serology Immunogenicity and Neutralizing Antibodies

Pharmacokinetic Testing

Biomarker Testing

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Neurology

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Contract Research Organizations



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market:



The comprehensive global Bioanalytical Testing Services market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising requirement of generic drug development

4.2.2.2. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled professionals

4.2.3.2. High cost of testing services

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Cell-based Assays

5.1.2. Virology Testing

5.1.3. Method Development Optimization and Validation

5.1.4. Serology Immunogenicity and Neutralizing Antibodies

5.1.5. Pharmacokinetic Testing

5.1.6. Biomarker Testing

5.1.7. Others



CONTINUED..!!



