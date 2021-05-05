Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- The latest market report published by Emergen Research, titled "Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market", presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Bioanalytical Testing Services market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market's leading regions.



Rising requirement of generic drug development, increasing investment and growing number of biotechnology companies, rising adoption of advanced technologies in bioanalytical testing services, increasing number of clinical trials conducted for oncology, and major prevalence of cancer are factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.



Some Key Findings from the Report:



In February 2021, Eurofins Scientific acquired Beacon Discovery. This acquisition helped Eurofins to provide a complete drug discovery experience, knowledge, and support the development of new therapeutics.

Serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies segment is expected to register a 12.0% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing application of serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies in drug development procedures.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and development activities, rising requirement of biologic pipeline development, and growing adoption of advanced technologies in bioanalytical testing services are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Charles River Laboratories, Medpace, Inc., Wuxi AppTec, IQVIA, Inc, SGS SA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Intertek Group plc, PRA Health Sciences, Syneos Health, and Frontage Laboratories, Inc.



Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global bioanalytical testing services market based on type, application, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cell-based Assays

Virology Testing

Method Development Optimization and Validation

Serology Immunogenicity and Neutralizing Antibodies

Pharmacokinetic Testing

Biomarker Testing

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Neurology

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Contract Research Organizations



Regional Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Report – Key Takeaways:



The latest research report analyzes the changing competitive scenario.

The report carries an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.

The study presents an eight-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.

Market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report in detail.

The analytical data and strategic planning methodologies are expected to aid businesses in decision-making

The report serves as an exhaustive regional analysis of the global Bioanalytical Testing Services market, systematically presenting the business profiles of various stakeholders.

Furthermore, the report provides valuable data about the critical factors influencing market progress.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising requirement of generic drug development

4.2.2.2. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled professionals

4.2.3.2. High cost of testing services

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Cell-based Assays

5.1.2. Virology Testing

5.1.3. Method Development Optimization and Validation

5.1.4. Serology Immunogenicity and Neutralizing Antibodies

5.1.5. Pharmacokinetic Testing

5.1.6. Biomarker Testing

5.1.7. Others



