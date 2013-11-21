Biobank (Biospecimen/ Biorepository/Biopreservation) Market Worth $3.9 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- The “Global Biobank (Biospecimen/ Biorepository/Biopreservation) Market for Equipment and Media - Trends and Forecast to 2017” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse 113 market data tables with 11 figures spread through 281 pages and in-depth TOC of “Global Biobank Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biopreservation-media-storage-equipment-market-842.html



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The global biopreservation media market is valued at $230 million in 2012; and is expected to reach $463 million by 2017. The global biopreservation equipment market is expected to grow from $1,520.0 million in 2012 to $3,478.7 million by 2017.



The global biobank (biospecimen/ biorepository/biopreservation) market for equipment and media witnesses high competitive intensity. Segment rivalry is high, as there are a few big firms and many small firms with similar product offerings. The firms operating in the market fight to garner market share, leading to frequent price wars, advertising battles, incessant launch of new products, and increased customer services & warranties.



The global biobank (biospecimen/ biorepository/biopreservation) market for equipment and media is broadly categorized into two segments, namely, biopreservation media market, and biopreservation equipment market. These markets are dominated by the U.S. in 2012, followed by Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW).



Biopreservation is a technique used for the storage of cells and tissues in a hypothermic or chemical environment to preserve biological samples with sustained integrity. It has been universally identified as a necessary method to ensure supply of best quality cells, tissues, and organs. Biopreservation is critically important during transport and storage of natural and engineered tissues to maintain the stability and integrity of biosamples.



The global biopreservation media market is dominated by home-brew media solutions, which account for nearly 71% of the market. Apart from home-brew media solutions, the major players operating in the biopreservation media market include Organ Recovery Systems, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Genzyme. The global biopreservation equipment market has many well-established as well as local players dominating the industry market. Some of the major players are Thermofisher Scientific, Taylor-Wharton, and VWR International.



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