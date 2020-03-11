Biobanking Market 2019 - Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Irreproducibility of research is one of the major factor for the failure of translating basic research results into tangible solutions. For addressing the problem development of biobanks plays a vital role in providing necessary infrastructure for high quality assurance and control measures by providing safe & reliable spaces for storing material which can be used for repeated testing which in turn will lead to trustworthy scientific results. Hence the increasing awareness and concern for development of novel drugs with the support of biobanking is promoting the market growth.



Global Biobanking Market 2030 offers deep analysis on the key impacting factors to assist the industry players with implementation of ideal growth and expansion strategies for the forecast period 2019-2030.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PHC Holdings Corporation, QIAGEN, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Hamilton Company, Tecan Trading AG, Cell&Co, Promega Corporation and Brooks Life Sciences among others.



Regenerative medicines utilizes the body's growth and healing properties to repair or replace the damaged cells, tissues, or organs. The extensive research in stem cell, developmental biology, bioengineering, material science, and gene editing are important in development of regenerative medicines. Rising government and private funding for research of regenerative medicine is promoting the biobanking market. For instance, in 2017, National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) invested around $52 million in basic, translational, and clinical regenerative medicine research. The increasing application of biobanking for development of regenerative medicines is also contributing in the market growth.



By Product & Service: Equipment, Consumables and Services & Software

By Sample Type: Blood Products, Biological Fluids, Cell Lines, Human Tissues and Nucleic Acids

By Storage Type: Automated Storage and Manual Storage

By Application: Clinical Research, Life Science Research and Regenerative Medicine



